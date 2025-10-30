Baramulla Trailer Out: Netflix has dropped the gripping trailer for Baramulla, a supernatural thriller set in the misty valleys of Kashmir. The film stars Manav Kaul as DSP Ridwaan Shafi Sayyid, a no-nonsense officer drawn into a mysterious case involving missing children. The gripping movie is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambha and produced by Jyoti Deshpande (Jio Studios), Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar (B62 Studios). Baramulla also features Bhasha Sumbli, Arista Mehta, and Rohaan Singh in pivotal roles.

Netflix shared the trailer on its Instagram with the caption, “In this town, nothing is as it seems. Enter the world of ‘Baramulla’, out 7 November, only on Netflix.” Premiering on November 7, 2025, the movie blends mystery, emotion, and psychological depth. The story unfolds in Baramulla, where a young boy disappears during a local magic show, triggering a series of chilling events. As children across the valley start vanishing one by one, DSP Ridwaan is assigned to investigate. Haunted by his past and surrounded by the region’s tense socio-political atmosphere, he soon realises that the mystery runs deeper than reason. Moving into town with his wife Gulnaar (Bhasha Sumbli) and their children Noorie (Arista Mehta) and Ayaan (Rohaan Singh), Ridwaan is confronted with eerie happenings at home. While he initially dismisses his family’s fears, Ridwaan is soon forced to confront a sinister presence that defies logic and challenges his beliefs.

On the other hand, director Aditya Suhas Jambha said, "The story begins as a crime investigation but slowly pulls you into a world of fear and uncertainty. It's not just about what hides in the dark, but also about the fear that lives within us. Collaborating with Netflix and Jio Studios gave us the opportunity to tell this story with honesty and scale, exactly how we imagined it on paper." The director emphasised that the film aims to go beyond conventional horror by exploring how trauma, memory, and superstition intertwine in a place marked by unrest. Also Read: The Taj Story: Delhi High Court Rejects Urgent Hearing On PIL Filed Against Paresh Rawal's Movie

Meanwhile, Manav Kaul, who plays the lead, said the film captures the “mystique and stillness” of Baramulla. “It’s not loud horror; it’s the kind that creeps up on you quietly. Aditya has built a world that feels eerily real. Being a Kashmiri myself, this script felt personal ike a chance to tell the valley’s story with honesty and love,” he shared. Kaul, last seen in Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper, praised the film’s authenticity and emotional depth. Actress Bhasha Sumbli, known for The Kashmir Files, also plays a central role in this haunting narrative.

