Music composer-singer Amaal Mallik is currently inside Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 19. He has been grabbing attention for his gameplay and personal revelations. His brother Armaan Malik and father Daboo Malik have been extending their support and defending his journey inside the BB19 house. Recently, Daboo revealed how deeply he misses his son and admitted that he was the one who encouraged Amaal to join this show, even though Amaal initially refused it.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Daboo Malik expressed both his pride and sadness over his son Amaal staying away from him. He said, “Aur main toh apne bacche se bas yehi kehna chahta hoon, ‘Beta, kyun mujhse door hai? Jaldi aa jaa.’ That’s it. I really miss him — humare morning sessions aur musical sessions mujhe bahut yaad aate hain. Mujhe nahi pata tha ki ye dooriyan mujhe itna emotional kar dengi. And I wish him good health, good luck. He has faced challenges — jaise aap dekhte hain, wo nose strip pehenta hai, uska breathing equipment hai. Uske bawajood wo wahan hai, lad raha hai."

When asked about Amaal's decision to enter Bigg Boss 19, Daboo Malik shared, “So iski zimmedari main leta hoon, kyunki sabse pehle toh Amaal bilkul jaana nahi chahta tha. Usko kaafi aisi cheezein offer hui bhi thi, par usne mana kar diya tha. Lekin kahin na kahin maine apne aap ko tatol ke dekha, aur main uske saath discuss kar raha tha — toh bahut saari baatein hui. Aur honestly, humne mana hi kar diya tha. Last moment tak bhi mana hi tha — hum nahi karne wale the. Jaise Salman bhai ne show pe bhi kaha tha, ‘Jab tak wo yahan mere saamne dikhte nahi, main nahi maanunga ki wo show kar raha hai.’ Kyunki wahan tak baatein chali gayi thi, aur hum genuinely nahi karna chahte the.”

He confessed that Bigg Boss is not as easy as he thought it would be. Daboo added, "But as a father, meri yeh khwahish thi ki log Amaal ko dekhein, pehchanein aur samjhein ki yeh wahi music composer Amaal Mallik hai jisne yeh saari legacy banayi hai. Lekin mujhe yeh bhi ehsaas hua hai ki Bigg Boss itna aasan nahi hai. Because Bigg Boss mein aane ke baad aap ek aise zone mein chale jaate ho, jahan par aap apne andar ke joh thoughts hain, joh sochne ka process hai woh aap chhupa nahi sakte. Woh bahar aa hi jaate hain. Aapke ghar mein aapki apni personal understanding hoti hai. Jitne log badi-badi aur negative baatein karte hain, agar unki apni zindagi dekhi jaaye, toh unhe bhi hazaar cheezein samajh mein aayengi."

Amaal has been nominated this week alongside Gaurav Khanna, Shehbaz Badesha, Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Malti Chahar, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, and Neelam Giri. As per the voting trends, he has secured a safe spot.