Love Gill's reported eviction from Bigg Boss 20 has sparked fresh speculation among viewers, but the makers have not officially confirmed her exit. The Punjabi actress was reportedly eliminated ahead of the November 29 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, while her mother's arrival at Mumbai airport has added to the buzz.

However, there is no confirmed evidence that Love has been sent to the Secret Room instead of being permanently evicted. 😭🥹 The first words that came out of #LoveGill𓃵 weren’t accusations, complaints or blame. They were: “RAKHI BANDHI THI MAINE ISE!” 💔 That one sentence says EVERYTHING about how genuine her feelings were. She never saw him with the intentions people are now trying to attach to her. She trusted him, considered him family and treated that bond with a pure heart. She may have misjudged his intentions, but she was never wrong about the sincerity of her own feelings. ❤️‍🩹 THE LOVE GILL SHOW #LoveHearts #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/4P11FaHZro — LoveGill ❤️‍🔥 (@TheLoveGill) November 28, 2026 Is Love Gill Evicted From Bigg Boss 20? According to updates shared by social media accounts tracking the reality show, Love Gill, also known as Lovepreet Kaur Gill, has reportedly been eliminated from the competition. The Khabri shared an update on X stating, "#LoveGill Eliminated from the house." The reports gained further attention after Love's mother and other family members were spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday. Their arrival fuelled speculation about her possible eviction, although it has not been established whether their visit is connected to the show.

For now, viewers will have to wait for the official Weekend Ka Vaar episode to know whether Love's journey has ended. ALSO READ: Mahhi Vij Compares Love Gill To Priyanka Jagga, Who Was The Contestant Salman Khan Angrily Threw Out Of Bigg Boss 10? Why Are Love Gill And ScoutOP Trending On Bigg Boss 20? Love's reported elimination comes amid the controversy surrounding her equation with fellow contestant ScoutOP. Their friendship became a talking point inside the house, particularly after Scout's fiancée, Kaashvi, reportedly expressed discomfort over their closeness and asked him to maintain some distance from Love. The situation became more complicated when Salman Khan confronted Scout over his remarks about the actress during Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman Khan Slams ScoutOP Over His Remarks About Love Gill During the episode, Salman showed the contestants a conversation between Scout and Gullu (Kushal Tanwar), in which Scout spoke negatively about Love. He said, "I am very angry with her. I wasted so much time on her. What did I do for four weeks? I even went bald; what does she want now? That day, I shaved my head out of anger. I was frustrated. That was the most traumatising day of my life."

Scout also questioned Love's behaviour, saying, "One thing she would randomly do every day was stare at me for 30 seconds without blinking. What is one supposed to make of that?" After watching the footage, Love became emotional. Salman subsequently criticised Scout, saying that his comments had damaged the actress's reputation. ALSO READ: 'You've Destroyed Love's Reputation': Salman Khan Lashes Out At Scout OP On Weekend Ka Vaar Is Love Gill In The Secret Room? There is currently no verified information suggesting that Love Gill has been moved to the Secret Room. Although the possibility of a surprise twist may interest viewers, the reports available so far only point towards a possible eviction.