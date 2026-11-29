Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 24: Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, hit theatres on November 5. The mythological epic went past the Rs 1000 crore mark in India on Friday, and there is no sign of it slowing down at the box office.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 24

According to early figures from Sacnilk, Ramayana earned Rs 14.65 crore on Saturday. That is a healthy rise from Friday, when the film brought in Rs 8.45 crore.

The weekend crowd explains most of this jump. It came even though newer releases Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9 are now competing for screens.

Ramayana's total collection stands at Rs 1015.20 crore net and Rs 1212.55 crore gross.

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It is now only the fourth Indian film to cross Rs 1000 crore, joining Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Pushpa 2: The Rule and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

About Ramayana: Part 1

Ramayana is the newest screen retelling of Valmiki's epic, among the oldest works of literature in the world. The story follows Lord Rama, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and his fight against the asura king Ravana, who kidnaps Rama's wife, Sita.