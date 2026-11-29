Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 24: Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, hit theatres on November 5. The mythological epic went past the Rs 1000 crore mark in India on Friday, and there is no sign of it slowing down at the box office.
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 24
According to early figures from Sacnilk, Ramayana earned Rs 14.65 crore on Saturday. That is a healthy rise from Friday, when the film brought in Rs 8.45 crore.
The weekend crowd explains most of this jump. It came even though newer releases Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9 are now competing for screens.
Ramayana's total collection stands at Rs 1015.20 crore net and Rs 1212.55 crore gross.
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It is now only the fourth Indian film to cross Rs 1000 crore, joining Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Pushpa 2: The Rule and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.
About Ramayana: Part 1
Ramayana is the newest screen retelling of Valmiki's epic, among the oldest works of literature in the world. The story follows Lord Rama, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and his fight against the asura king Ravana, who kidnaps Rama's wife, Sita.
Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Ravie Dubey appears as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.
The supporting cast includes Lara Dutta, Shobana, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil and Adinath Kothare. Anupam Kher lends his voice to Jatayu.
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The first part covers Rama's life from his birth and his marriage to Sita through to his exile from Ayodhya and Ravana's abduction of Sita. The second part picks up with Rama's mission to bring Sita back, and it is slated for release during Diwali 2028.
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FAQ
1. What is the budget of Ramayana?
Producer Namit Malhotra has said the two films together will cost about $500 million, which is over Rs 4,000 crore.
2. How much did Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana collect so far in India?
Ramayana earned Rs 1015.20 crore net across all languages in India after 24 days at the box office.
3. Who voiced the character of Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?
Veteran actor Anupam Kher voiced Jatayu, the mythical bird who tries to rescue Sita during her abduction by Ravana.