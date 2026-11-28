Diljit Dosanjh addressed the bomb threats and refused to let them overshadow the concert. He told the crowd, "We will blow up Diljit with a bomb, wow, wow, wow. If you people are not afraid, can I afford to be afraid? Hats off to all of you."

Diljit Dosanjh brought his AURA India Tour 2026 to Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Friday, performing despite bomb threats ahead of the concert. Addressing fans, he thanked them for showing up and refusing to let fear overshadow the evening.

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He said the threats were intended to scare fans away from his concerts. Expressing his love for the audience, Diljit remarked that he had nothing but affection for them, despite the repeated threats.

Despite the bomb threats, thousands of fans attended the concert as Diljit opened with Morni, followed by hits like 5 Taara, Lover, Clash and Ikk Kudi. Dressed in traditional Punjabi attire, he had the crowd singing and dancing along. ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Hits Back At Critics Over Ahmedabad Concert Controversy, Takes A Dig At Coldplay: What Happened?

The evening also saw a surprise appearance by actor Sanya Malhotra, who joined Diljit for Charmer. The singer thanked her for popularising the track through her social media reels. Talking about the restrictions imposed on him during his 2024 performance, Dosanjh said, "When I performed in 2024, I felt I was being troubled quite a bit. I was asked not to sing this song or that song, and so on. But those were only small things. At this point in 2026, simply managing to hold my show is a cause for stress in itself."

Recalling the objections over his setlist, he said, "Yeh nahi gaana, woh nahi gaana. Yeh nahi kar sakte, woh nahi kar sakte. First, I’ll sing all those songs that are banned." Several celebrities, including Karisma Kapoor, Disha Patani, Avneet Kaur, Rasha Thadani, Jasmin Bhasin and Sussanne Khan, were spotted enjoying Diljit’s concert. Singer Raftaar was also among the attendees.

FAQs

What are some of Diljit Dosanjh's notable albums?

His discography includes G.O.A.T. (2020), MoonChild Era (2021), Ghost (2023) and Aura (2025).

What global milestones has Diljit Dosanjh reached?

In April 2023, he became the first Indian Punjabi artist to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, with a return scheduled for Coachella 2027. He was also the first turbaned Sikh celebrity to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Delhi (2019).