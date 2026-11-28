Mayan: Chapter 1 follows a police officer investigating eerie occurrences tied to ancient occult practices and secret rituals. You can explore full cast and crew details on IMDb or check showtimes and tickets on District.

Directed by Mahesh Maanas and produced by Listin Stephen under Magic Frames, comedy/coming-of-age drama Merri Boys stars Aiswarya Raj, Parvathy Ayyappadas and Keerthana.

Several Malayalam films are lined up for theatrical release in December 2026, led by Mayan: Chapter 1, Merri Boys, Athimanoharam, Padayaatra and Operation Tral. Here is a list of top most-awaited Malayalam movies releasing in theatres:

ALSO READ: Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: Watch Sathyameva, Law and Order And More Online

Athimanoharam (December 24)

Athimanoharam follows the story of a police Sub-Inspector who faces mounting pressures at work while struggling with personal difficulties, forcing him to balance the demands of his duty with challenges in his private life.

Padayaatra (December 4)

Padayaatra is a 2026 Malayalam period drama film, directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan and starring Mammootty as Dr. Devadas, scheduled for theatrical release on December 4, 2026.

Operation Tral (December 24)

Operation Tral is an Indian pan-Indian action thriller starring Jayasurya as a NIA officer investigating a fatal convoy ambush in Tral, Jammu and Kashmir. The film is scheduled for release on December 24, 2026.

Be sure to mark your calendars and keep an eye out for advance bookings as these exciting titles hit the big screen.

FAQs

What languages will Athimanoharam be available in?

It is primarily produced in Malayalam, with official announcements regarding dubbed versions in other languages yet to be confirmed.

What is the story of Merri Boys about?

Set against a college and hostel backdrop, the movie follows a group of youngsters navigating messy hostel life, friendship, heartbreaks and modern relationships.

Who composed the music of Merri Boys?

The songs and score are handled by Sam C. S. and Dawn Vincent, with lyrics by Suhail Koya.