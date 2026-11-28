Actor Sudesh Berry has responded to daughter-in-law Shambhavi Sharma’s claims that her husband, Suraj Berry and his family did not support her acting career after marriage.

Sudesh Berry reacts to Shambhavi Sharma's claims

Speaking to SCREEN, Sudesh said he has always encouraged newcomers, including family members, but added that he cannot guarantee stardom if it is not destined for someone.

Berry noted, "I’ve always encouraged every newcomer I’ve come across in the industry, whether we’re related or not. Shambhavi is not just my daughter-in-law, but my daughter."

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He further added, "They’re all my sons and daughters. But I can’t help them achieve something that’s not in their destiny. I’ve never chased stardom myself, so how can I help either her or my son get it?"

Sudesh Berry said, "Shambhavi, as her name suggests, is a form of goddess herself. So, why does she need me to help her out with her career?"

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Sudesh said he did not wish to comment further on Shambhavi’s claims, adding that he is happy and content with his life. He also stressed that achieving stardom ultimately depends on destiny, citing Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan as examples.