Actor Sudesh Berry has responded to daughter-in-law Shambhavi Sharma’s claims that her husband, Suraj Berry and his family did not support her acting career after marriage.
Sudesh Berry reacts to Shambhavi Sharma's claims
Speaking to SCREEN, Sudesh said he has always encouraged newcomers, including family members, but added that he cannot guarantee stardom if it is not destined for someone.
Berry noted, "I’ve always encouraged every newcomer I’ve come across in the industry, whether we’re related or not. Shambhavi is not just my daughter-in-law, but my daughter."
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He further added, "They’re all my sons and daughters. But I can’t help them achieve something that’s not in their destiny. I’ve never chased stardom myself, so how can I help either her or my son get it?"
Sudesh Berry said, "Shambhavi, as her name suggests, is a form of goddess herself. So, why does she need me to help her out with her career?"
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Sudesh said he did not wish to comment further on Shambhavi’s claims, adding that he is happy and content with his life. He also stressed that achieving stardom ultimately depends on destiny, citing Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan as examples.
Shambhavi talks about marrying into Bollywood family
Shambhavi told Siddharth Kannan that she met Suraj in 2007, when she was 18 and had appeared on MTV Roadies 5.0. The two were also set to star in The Little Godfather, backed by Ekta Kapoor and Suniel Shetty’s production houses, but the film was eventually shelved.
"I thought being married into a Bollywood family, I’d still be able to keep in touch with my media work. Maybe my father-in-law would promote me. Maybe I’ll get his contacts, but nothing of that kind happened. I kept going very far from my dreams," she went on to state.
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Shambhavi revealed that she took up odd jobs before becoming a CEO. She also confirmed that she and Suraj are separated and their divorce proceedings are underway.
FAQs
Who is in Sudesh Berry's family?
He is married to Sarita Berry, and they have a son named Suraj Berry.
When did Sudesh Berry make his acting debut?
He began his career in the late 1980s, making his film debut with an uncredited role in Khatron Ke Khiladi (1988) and his television debut as Maharaj Vichitravirya in B.R. Chopra's epic series Mahabharat.
Has Sudesh Berry worked in regional cinema?
Yes, alongside Hindi films and television, he has acted in Punjabi, Tamil and Malayalam productions.