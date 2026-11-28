Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha has emerged as the longest theatrical release of her career, surpassing her previous record-holder Saaho by just 22 seconds. The Laxman Utekar-directed film has cleared its censor process with a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with an approved runtime of 172 minutes and 14 seconds.

Scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, the period drama features Shraddha as Maharashtra's celebrated Lavani and Tamasha performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Nana Patekar are also part of the ensemble cast. Eetha Runtime: How Much Longer Is It Than Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho? According to the CBFC certification details reported by Bollywood Hungama, Eetha received its U/A 16+ certificate on November 27, 2026. Its certified duration is 172 minutes and 14 seconds, translating to 2 hours, 52 minutes and 14 seconds.

The runtime puts Eetha ahead of Saaho, Shraddha's 2019 action thriller co-starring Prabhas. The difference is only 22 seconds, but it makes Eetha the longest film in Shraddha's theatrical filmography. Here is how her five longest theatrical releases compare: Film Year Runtime Eetha 2026 172 min 14 sec Saaho 2019 171 min 52 sec Batti Gul Meter Chalu 2018 163 min Haider 2014 162 min Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar 2023 159 min What Is Eetha About? Shraddha Kapoor Plays Lavani Legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha draws inspiration from the life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a celebrated figure in Maharashtra's traditional Tamasha and Lavani theatre.

However, Utekar has clarified that the film is not a conventional biographical account of Vithabai's entire life. Speaking at the trailer launch, the filmmaker explained that the project takes inspiration from the Marathi book Tamasha: Vithabaichya Aayushyacha. The narrative spans nearly four decades, from 1943 to 1980, and explores the world of traditional Tamasha performers, their stage culture and the challenges associated with the profession. ALSO READ: DYK Shraddha Kapoor Gained 10-12 Kg For Eetha? Inside Her Remarkable Transformation Journey Eetha Cast: Nana Patekar's Role Remains Under Wraps Apart from Shraddha Kapoor, Eetha features Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Nana Patekar, Siddharth Jadhav, Ishtiyak Khan, Anant Joshi, Akshara Singh and Ulka Gupta. Nana Patekar's inclusion is another point of interest, although the makers have not revealed specific details about his character. The veteran actor's role in the film has remained under wraps. (Image Credit: IMDb) Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha: Key Details Attribute Details Title Eetha Genre Biographical Musical Drama Release Date December 4, 2026 Language Hindi Director Laxman Utekar Producers Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar, Karishma Sharma (Maddock Films & Kathputli Creations) Distribution PVR Inox Pictures Lead Role Shraddha Kapoor as Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar Supporting Cast Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, Nana Patekar, Anant Joshi, Ishtiyak Khan, Ulka Gupta Music & Lyrics Music by Ajay-Atul; Lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya Choreography Vaibhavi Merchant ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor's Ji Ji Re Ji: 5 Hidden Details In Eetha's New Song You May Have Missed FAQs 1. What is the runtime of Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha?

Eetha has a runtime of 2 hours, 52 minutes and 14 seconds (172 minutes). 2. What certificate has Eetha received from CBFC? Eetha has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the CBFC. 3. Who plays Vithabai Narayangaonkar in Eetha? Shraddha Kapoor plays the legendary Lavani and Tamasha performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. 4. When will Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha release in theatres? Eetha is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 4, 2026.