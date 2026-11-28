It may be hard to believe, but the world’s richest actor has just one hit film franchise. Surprisingly, the title belongs to neither Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh Khan nor Dwayne Johnson.

Tyler Perry is the world's richest actor

Tyler Perry, actor, filmmaker and playwright, tops the world’s richest actors list with a net worth of $1.4 billion (over ₹11,764 crore).

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan And Kareena Kapoor Make A Case For Old-School Cool: How King's Daddy Cool Song Brings Vintage Glamour Back?

He is followed by comedian Jerry Seinfeld with $1 billion, while Dwayne Johnson ranks next with $890 million (₹7,478 crore).

Tyler Perry's sources of income

Tyler Perry’s wealth extends beyond acting, with much of his fortune coming from his work as a filmmaker and producer.

According to Forbes, he has earned $320 million (around ₹2,679 crore) from creating and producing the Madea franchise, films and plays. He also owns his own studio, allowing him to produce content independently without middlemen.

Tyler Perry's hit movie

His highest-grossing theatrical release is Madea Goes to Jail (2009), which earned $90.5 million domestically.

What is Shah Rukh Khan's net worth? Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth stands at $870 million (₹7,310 crore), followed by Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise at $800 million (₹6,722 crore).