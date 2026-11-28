Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana have highlighted the scope of mythological themes in Bollywood. After collecting almost Rs 1,800 crore worldwide, Nitish Tiwari's Ramayana has created a stir in the nation. And now, Anil Ravipudi has announced an animated adaptation of the Ramayana. Telugu filmmaker has confirmed that he is developing the project, which he describes as his dream film.

Speaking to the press at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Anil Ravipudi revealed that he is working on an animated film based on the Ramayana. He said that the project is already in production.

"I am doing an animated film based on the Ramayana. It's under production now," the filmmaker said. He also added that he wants to explore different genres rather than restrict himself to one kind of cinema.

Ravipudi also explained his personal connection with the subject. He said his interest in mythology dates back to childhood. He shared that he always had tremendous respect for Indian mythological stories.

Calling the film his dream project, he added, "People are going to see another side of me very soon."

The director, however, did not disclose whether the film will cover the entire Ramayana or focus on a particular chapter of the epic.

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Anil Ravipudi's Animated Ramayana: Cast, Release Date And Other Details

While the announcement confirms that the project is moving ahead, several key details are still awaited. Neither the lead voice actors nor the technical crew have been announced.

Here is what is currently known about the film:

Project Detail Information Film Animated Ramayana Director Anil Ravipudi Genre Mythological animation Production status Under production Cast Not announced

Anil Ravipudi Will Continue Making Sankranthi Entertainers

The mythology project does not mean Ravipudi is moving away from the commercial comedies that have defined much of his career.

At IFFI, the filmmaker addressed questions about repeatedly making comedy films and explained that audience appreciation is one of the reasons he continues to work in the genre.