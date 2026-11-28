Shah Rukh Khan is in full swing to promote his upcoming movie King. Recently, he offered an honest opinion of what audiences can expect from the movie. While promoting the second song of King, Daddy Cool, in Mumbai, he revealed there may not be logic every time, but there is enough drama, action and entertainment to make up for it.

Shah Rukh Khan then highlighted that the film is full of entertainment. "The whole family can go watch it and enjoy it. It has a lot of drama and action. I haven't shown you that yet. But you have seen the songs," he added.

Talking about King, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Of course it's a commercial film, so even if a bit of logic goes upar-neeche, it has good things too."

Shah Rukh Khan's King is scheduled to be released on December 24, 2026.

SRK also praised director Siddharth Anand, saying, "It has been directed by Siddharth Anand, who's made some wonderful films with me, and I hope everyone enjoys it."

The director previously collaborated with the superstar on Pathaan (2023), the action thriller that marked Shah Rukh's return to leading roles after a four-year gap and went on to become a major box-office success.

(Image Credit: IMDb)

Shah Rukh Khan Teases King's Ensemble Cast

Shah Rukh also joked about the number of actors associated with King while discussing its ensemble cast.

"There are loads of stars in this movie; I'm not naming them. If I start counting, we will be banned for overconsumption; there are so many of them," he said.

The film features Shah Rukh alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, who will make her theatrical debut with the project.

The ensemble also includes Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma. Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji are also associated with the film.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan And Kareena Kapoor Make A Case For Old-School Cool: How King's Daddy Cool Song Brings Vintage Glamour Back?

King Release Date And Other Details

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is produced by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth and Mamta Anand's Marflix Pictures.

King is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026. The film will mark Shah Rukh's return to the big screen after Dunki (2023).

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FAQs

Q1. What did Shah Rukh Khan say about King's logic?

Shah Rukh said that since King is a commercial film, some aspects of its logic might go up and down, but it has plenty of other entertainment elements.

Q2. Who is the director of King?

King is directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously worked with Shah Rukh Khan on Pathaan.

Q3. When will King release in theatres?

King is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 24, 2026.