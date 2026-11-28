5 celebs you didn't realise own business empires: Five Bollywood celebrities who have built major businesses beyond acting include Danny Denzongpa, Suniel Shetty, Genelia Deshmukh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more.

5 celebs you didn't realise own business empires

Danny Denzongpa

Danny Denzongpa founded Yuksom Breweries in Sikkim in 1987, expanding to Odisha and acquiring Assam's Rhino Agencies in 2009 to strengthen his regional foothold.

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Its 6.8 lakh hectolitre production capacity makes it India's third-largest beer company by output.

Suniel Shetty – Hospitality & Lifestyle Alongside film and fitness ventures, Suniel Shetty has built a presence in hospitality and lifestyle businesses in India, including venues like H2O The Liquid Lounge.

Genelia & Riteish Deshmukh – Plant-Based Food The couple co-founded Imagine Meats, a direct-to-consumer plant-based meat venture catering to India's growing vegan and flexitarian market. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

Kareena Kapoor Khan – Korean Skincare & D2C Fresh Produce Kareena Kapoor Khan joined Quench Botanics as a co-founder alongside the founders of SUGAR Cosmetics and holds an equity stake in the D2C fresh produce brand Pluckk.

John Abraham – Sports Franchises & Film Production. Alongside running JA Entertainment, he is a prominent sports entrepreneur owning the Indian Super League football club NorthEast United FC and co-owning a franchise in the Hockey India League.