5 celebs you didn't realise own business empires: Five Bollywood celebrities who have built major businesses beyond acting include Danny Denzongpa, Suniel Shetty, Genelia Deshmukh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more.
5 celebs you didn't realise own business empires
Danny Denzongpa
Danny Denzongpa founded Yuksom Breweries in Sikkim in 1987, expanding to Odisha and acquiring Assam's Rhino Agencies in 2009 to strengthen his regional foothold.
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Its 6.8 lakh hectolitre production capacity makes it India's third-largest beer company by output.
Suniel Shetty – Hospitality & Lifestyle
Alongside film and fitness ventures, Suniel Shetty has built a presence in hospitality and lifestyle businesses in India, including venues like H2O The Liquid Lounge.
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Genelia & Riteish Deshmukh – Plant-Based Food
The couple co-founded Imagine Meats, a direct-to-consumer plant-based meat venture catering to India's growing vegan and flexitarian market.
Kareena Kapoor Khan – Korean Skincare & D2C Fresh Produce
Kareena Kapoor Khan joined Quench Botanics as a co-founder alongside the founders of SUGAR Cosmetics and holds an equity stake in the D2C fresh produce brand Pluckk.
John Abraham – Sports Franchises & Film Production.
Alongside running JA Entertainment, he is a prominent sports entrepreneur owning the Indian Super League football club NorthEast United FC and co-owning a franchise in the Hockey India League.
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FAQs
Are Kay Beauty cruelty-free?
Yes. PETA lists Kay Brands (Nykaa KK Beauty Private Limited) as cruelty-free, noting that neither ingredients nor finished products are tested on animals and suppliers follow the same standard.
When did Kareena Kapoor debut in Bollywood?
She made her acting debut in the 2000 film Refugee alongside Abhishek Bachchan.
What was John Abraham's acting debut?
He debuted in the 1992 film Balwaan and gained major traction with hits like Mohra and Gopi Kishan in 1994.