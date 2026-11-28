The 57th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) concluded in Goa on Saturday, November 28, 2026, with the announcement of winners across various categories during its grand closing ceremony.

The nine-day festival, which began on November 20, brought together filmmakers, actors and cinema enthusiasts from across the world to celebrate cinematic excellence and storytelling.

IFFI 2026 full list of winners

Silver Peacock for Best Director: Volker Schlöndorff for Visitation

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Special Mention: Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1

Silver Peacock for Best Debut Feature: The Golden Age by Bérenger Thouin

Silver Peacock for Special Jury Award: The River Train

Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Female): Maya O'Rourke for The Meltdown

Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male): Rishab Shetty for Kantara Chapter 1

Best Web Series OTT Award: Made In India: A Titan Story by Robbie Grewal

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Best Debut Director: Vishal Chaturvedi for Hanuman Ansh

The winners were officially announced through the Press Information Bureau of India’s official X account, revealing the films and talents recognised for their outstanding contributions at this prestigious international film festival.

FAQs

When and where is IFFI 2026 held?

It takes place from November 20 to 28, 2026, across venues in Goa (with hubs in Panaji, Porvorim, Margao and Ponda).

What are the delegate categories and fees for IFFI?

Film Professionals: ₹1,180 (including 18% GST)

Cine Enthusiasts: ₹1,180 (including 18% GST)

Students: Free (₹0)

How do delegates book screening tickets for IFFI?

Tickets must be booked online via the IFFI Goa Ticket Policy portal or the IFFI Goa mobile app.