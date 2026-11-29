Veteran actor Deepak Qazir Kejriwal has allegedly been assaulted by fellow members of the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) at the association's Mumbai office. CINTAA lifetime member Daisy Clements has now spoken about the incident. Her account has raised questions about the safety of members inside the premises.

Who Is Deepak Qazir Kejriwal?

Deepak Qazir is an Indian actor known for his work across Hindi cinema, television and digital platforms.

On TV, he is known for shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

He has also been part of films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Pardes and Metro...In Dino.

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Deepak Qazir Kejriwal Attacked By CINTAA Members

Daisy Clements spoke about the incident in a conversation with Bollywood Chronicle. She shared details of what allegedly happened at the office.

According to her, the veteran actor arrived at the CINTAA office on Thursday but was allegedly stopped from entering. When he asked Deepak Parashad why he was being denied entry, the situation reportedly turned violent.

"My name is Daisy Clements, and I am a lifetime member of CINTAA. This incident took place on Thursday. Mr Deepak Qazi Kejriwal came to the office, but I believe he was stopped from entering."

She added, "Deepak then asked Deepak Parashad why he was being denied entry. Following this, Mr Deepak was allegedly beaten up badly. Armaan Tahil, Brijesh, Ram and Sapan Bhattacharya assaulted him, leaving him injured."

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The incident has reportedly left the senior actor injured. However, there has been no independent confirmation of the allegations, and the people named in the account have not given an official response so far.