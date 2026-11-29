Veteran actor Deepak Qazir Kejriwal has allegedly been assaulted by fellow members of the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) at the association's Mumbai office. CINTAA lifetime member Daisy Clements has now spoken about the incident. Her account has raised questions about the safety of members inside the premises.
Who Is Deepak Qazir Kejriwal?
Deepak Qazir is an Indian actor known for his work across Hindi cinema, television and digital platforms.
On TV, he is known for shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.
He has also been part of films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Pardes and Metro...In Dino.
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Deepak Qazir Kejriwal Attacked By CINTAA Members
Daisy Clements spoke about the incident in a conversation with Bollywood Chronicle. She shared details of what allegedly happened at the office.
According to her, the veteran actor arrived at the CINTAA office on Thursday but was allegedly stopped from entering. When he asked Deepak Parashad why he was being denied entry, the situation reportedly turned violent.
"My name is Daisy Clements, and I am a lifetime member of CINTAA. This incident took place on Thursday. Mr Deepak Qazi Kejriwal came to the office, but I believe he was stopped from entering."
She added, "Deepak then asked Deepak Parashad why he was being denied entry. Following this, Mr Deepak was allegedly beaten up badly. Armaan Tahil, Brijesh, Ram and Sapan Bhattacharya assaulted him, leaving him injured."
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The incident has reportedly left the senior actor injured. However, there has been no independent confirmation of the allegations, and the people named in the account have not given an official response so far.
Daisy also expressed concern over Kejriwal's health. She said he is unwell and is a cancer patient. She stressed that such an incident should never take place inside the association's office, and said it has left other members worried about their own safety.
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The alleged attack on senior actor Deepak Qazir at the CINTAA office in Mumbai has raised concerns about the safety of its members.
As of now, CINTAA has not put out any official statement on the allegations. The claims have not been independently confirmed either, and the members named in Daisy Clements' account have not responded.
FAQ
1. What is CINTAA?
CINTAA stands for Cine and TV Artistes' Association. Deepak Qazir Kejriwal is a member of the association, and Daisy Clements, who spoke about the incident, is a lifetime member.
2. Who is actor Deepak Qazir Kejriwal?
He is an Indian actor who has worked across Hindi cinema, television and digital platforms. He is known for TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Pardes and Metro...In Dino.
3. What happened to Deepak Qazir Kejriwal at the CINTAA office?
According to Daisy Clements, he went to the CINTAA office in Mumbai on Thursday but was allegedly stopped from entering. When he asked Deepak Parashad why he was being denied entry, he was allegedly beaten up and left injured.
4. Who are the people named in the allegations?
Daisy Clements named Armaan Tahil, Brijesh, Ram and Sapan Bhattacharya as the people who assaulted him. The allegations have not been independently confirmed, and the people named have not given an official response so far.