Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection Day 2: Yeh Prem Mol Liya earned more on its second day than it did on its first. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. It released alongside Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9, and the family drama is staying ahead of that film at the box office.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection Day 2 The film opened with Rs 4 crore on Friday and played across 7,126 shows. According to Sacnilk, it earned Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday, a modest rise over the opening day.

After two days, its India net collection is Rs 9.25 crore. Its India gross stands at Rs 11 crore. Overseas, the film brought in Rs 4 crore on Day 2. Its total overseas gross is now Rs 7.75 crore. Adding this to the domestic figure takes the worldwide gross to Rs 18.75 crore. ALSO READ - Yeh Prem Mol Liya vs Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann's Romantic Drama Wins Opening Clash Against Emraan's Movie Yeh Prem Mol Liya vs Gunmaaster G9 Early estimates from Sacnilk.com say Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 collected Rs 4.35 crore net on its second day. It was screened across 7,591 shows, more than the 7,126 that Yeh Prem Mol Liya played on its opening day.

Its India net total is now Rs 8 crore, and its domestic gross is Rs 9.50 crore. The audience response has been steady. Still, its Day 2 earnings are lower than those of Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Meanwhile, Salman shared a poster of the lead pair on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "Congratulations, Sooraj Babu. Hearing great things about Yeh Prem Mol Liya! Lots of love from your Prem." He tagged Sooraj, Ayushmann, Sharvari and Rajshri Films in the post.

The film's lead pair noticed the message. Ayushmann re-shared Salman's note and added "Brother" with folded hands and heart emojis. Sharvari also reposted it and thanked the actor with a "Sir! Thank you!" ALSO READ - Yeh Prem Mol Liya Twitter Review: Netizens Praise Ayushmann-Sharvari's Chemistry, But Question The Rushed Romance About Yeh Prem Mol Liya Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari play the leads. Ayushmann plays Prem Mishra, a musician. He decides to move into the home of his bride, Purva Solanki, played by Sharvari. Purva is the only caretaker of the women in her family, which is why Prem makes the move.

Ayushmann has said that family remains an important part of his life despite his busy work schedule. He and his family keep up traditions such as having dinner together and celebrating festivals. FAQ 1. How much did Yeh Prem Mol Liya earn on Day 2? According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 5.25 crore on its second day. That is higher than the Rs 4 crore it earned on opening day. 2. What is the total box office collection of Yeh Prem Mol Liya after two days? The film's India net collection is Rs 9.25 crore, and its India gross is Rs 11 crore. Its worldwide gross is Rs 18.75 crore, including Rs 7.75 crore from overseas. 3. Which film is doing better, Yeh Prem Mol Liya or Gunmaaster G9? Yeh Prem Mol Liya is ahead. After two days, Gunmaaster G9 collected Rs 8 crore, compared with Rs 9.25 crore for Yeh Prem Mol Liya.