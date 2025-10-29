- By Swati Singh
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 10:58 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Emraan Hashmi will star in the upcoming legal drama Haq, where he's expected to take on a new kind of role. The film draws inspiration from the landmark Shah Bano Case, a pivotal event that led to significant reforms in divorce rights for Muslim women. Hashmi will appear alongside Yami Gautam, whose character is inspired by Shah Bano herself. The moie's trailer received praise, as well as, criticism from public. However, Emraan reacted to it, stating that the movie doesn't point fingers at any community.
Speaking with ANI, Emraan Hashmi said, "I read the script of this film, I saw it from the perspective of a creative actor, but for the first time in my career, I had to see that there is a sensitivity regarding a community, regarding my community. I have to be a little cognisant, and I have to analyse it in a different way. What I have extrapolated from this film is that there is a very balanced point of view… So we are not talking about anything that we are not pointing a finger at a community or passing a judgment."
Emraan added that the film did not "malign" or target any community. "I don't know what people will say, but as a liberal Muslim, I can say that I had no problems with the viewpoint of the film. Because we are not maligning any community, if we were, I wouldn't have done this film...And just to give a viewpoint of the kind of Muslim I am, I married Parveen, who is a Hindu. Meri family mein mere bete puja bhi karte hai, namaaz bhi padhte hai. This is my secular upbringing. So from my point of view, I am watching this film. Everyone watches a film according to their conditioning, religious tenets, upbringing, environment and viewpoint," the actor shared.
Haq revolves around a Muslim woman who fights the system and heads to the court demanding rights for herself and her children under Section 125. It highlights questions regarding faith, identity, liberalism and policy and law - the Uniform Civil Code Act under Article 44. The film is set to release in theatres on 7th November 2025, directed by one of the most dynamic directors today in the industry Suparn S Varma (creator of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, The Family Man, Rana Naidu) and written by Reshu Nath.
In addition to Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, the cast of Haq includes Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in prominent roles. The film is directed by Suparn S Varma and is produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Harman Baweja. It is scheduled to release in theatres on November 7.