Emraan Hashmi will star in the upcoming legal drama Haq, where he's expected to take on a new kind of role. The film draws inspiration from the landmark Shah Bano Case, a pivotal event that led to significant reforms in divorce rights for Muslim women. Hashmi will appear alongside Yami Gautam, whose character is inspired by Shah Bano herself. The moie's trailer received praise, as well as, criticism from public. However, Emraan reacted to it, stating that the movie doesn't point fingers at any community.

Speaking with ANI, Emraan Hashmi said, "I read the script of this film, I saw it from the perspective of a creative actor, but for the first time in my career, I had to see that there is a sensitivity regarding a community, regarding my community. I have to be a little cognisant, and I have to analyse it in a different way. What I have extrapolated from this film is that there is a very balanced point of view… So we are not talking about anything that we are not pointing a finger at a community or passing a judgment."

Emraan added that the film did not "malign" or target any community. "I don't know what people will say, but as a liberal Muslim, I can say that I had no problems with the viewpoint of the film. Because we are not maligning any community, if we were, I wouldn't have done this film...And just to give a viewpoint of the kind of Muslim I am, I married Parveen, who is a Hindu. Meri family mein mere bete puja bhi karte hai, namaaz bhi padhte hai. This is my secular upbringing. So from my point of view, I am watching this film. Everyone watches a film according to their conditioning, religious tenets, upbringing, environment and viewpoint," the actor shared.