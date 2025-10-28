- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Tue, 28 Oct 2025 02:06 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Aditya Dhar’s mutli-starrer movie Dhurandhar is set to release on December 5. The movie, which had a stellar cast of actors including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. The movie has been making a wave on social media after some clips of the film have been going viral. Amid the buzz, Dhar’s wife and actress Yami Gautam recalled the initial reactions after reading a few scenes of Dhurandhar’s script. She shared that she got emotional after reading the script.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Yami Gautam opened up about her initial reactions after reading some scenes of Dhurandhar’s script. The actress said, “I really believe that Dhurandhar will be one of your last multi-starrers. And whatever I watched of the film, whatever I know and read of the film, it moved me right from Day 1. I had read a couple of scenes, and we were still shooting for Article 370. And Aditya said, ‘I have written something, would you like to read?’ I said yeah sure. And by the time he was back, I was so moved. I had tears in my eyes. He says ‘what happened, are you okay?”
“Really this is a great script. Aditya and his team, what they have done with the film, is something we will all remember for a really long time. I think we’re in for a very special year-end,” the actress added.
Dhurandhar has been headlined by Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. The film has been written and directed by Aditya Dhar. It has been backed by Aditya himself along with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.
On the work front, Yami Gautam will be next seen in Haq alongside Emraan Hashmi. The film also features Sheeba Chaddha, Aseem Hattangady, DJ Henaary, Danish Husain and Vartika Singh in key roles. Suparn Varma’s directorial is set to release in theatres on November 7. The film has been backed by Junglee Pictures.