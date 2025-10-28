Aditya Dhar’s mutli-starrer movie Dhurandhar is set to release on December 5. The movie, which had a stellar cast of actors including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. The movie has been making a wave on social media after some clips of the film have been going viral. Amid the buzz, Dhar’s wife and actress Yami Gautam recalled the initial reactions after reading a few scenes of Dhurandhar’s script. She shared that she got emotional after reading the script.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Yami Gautam opened up about her initial reactions after reading some scenes of Dhurandhar’s script. The actress said, “I really believe that Dhurandhar will be one of your last multi-starrers. And whatever I watched of the film, whatever I know and read of the film, it moved me right from Day 1. I had read a couple of scenes, and we were still shooting for Article 370. And Aditya said, ‘I have written something, would you like to read?’ I said yeah sure. And by the time he was back, I was so moved. I had tears in my eyes. He says ‘what happened, are you okay?”