- By Swati Singh
- Tue, 28 Oct 2025 04:24 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Hombale Films and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has redefined Indian cinema and storytelling. Released nearly a month ago, the film has become a global sensation, captivating audiences with its breathtaking visuals and the powerful way it brings folklore to life. Ever since its release, the movie has been breaking box office records, earning more than double the collection of its previous installment. The film emerged as biggest winner of Diwali period.
Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection
With its divine storytelling, rich cultural essence, and exceptional cinematic vision, Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to mesmerize audiences across the globe. Strengthening its unstoppable run, the film has now achieved another historic milestone by crossing the phenomenal Rs 852 crore mark worldwide, cementing its legacy as one of the most celebrated and record-breaking films in Indian cinema. Now, it will be interesting witness if Kantara: Chapter 1 will cross the coveted Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office. If the film manages to do so, it will be the first Indian movie of 2025 to cross this mark.
These massive numbers prove that the film has captivated audiences across the globe, with the rush at theatres showing no signs of slowing down. Rishab Shetty’s remarkable performance, combined with the film’s powerful music, breathtaking visuals and stunning backdrop, has made Kantara: Chapter 1 a true blockbuster success. Taking its global journey a step further, the experience is set to become even grander as the film gears up for its English-language release on October 31, 2025.
Kantara: Chapter 1 is written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty; the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the prestigious banner of Hombale Films. The film features cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap and music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, both of whom were instrumental in creating the magical world of the original. Kantara: Chapter 1 released worldwide on October 2, 2025.