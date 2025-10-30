Mahakali First Look: After the success of the superhero film, Hanu-Man, filmmaker Prasanth is set to return with his mythological superhero cinematic universe, Mahakali. Recently, the makers unveiled the first look of actor Akshaye Khanna, who will be seen playing the role of Asuraguru Shukrachary. Now, they have unveiled the first glimpse of Bhoomi Shetty, who plays the titular role of Maha. Her fiery goddess avatar transformation has left fans intrigued.

Mahakali First Look: Bhoomi Shetty's Fiery Goddess Avatar Taking to Instagram, Prasanth introduced Bhoomi Shetty's character by unveiling the goosebump-inducing and spine-chilling first look poster. She can be seen in shades of red and gold, exuding power and divine aura. Adorned with traditional ornaments, gazing with warmth and serenity. The poster teases fans with the destruction and rebirth of Mahakali in the movie.

Sharing the poster, Prasanth wrote, "From the cosmic womb of creation awakens the most FEROCIOUS SUPERHERO of the universe! Introducing Bhoomi Shetty as MAHA." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prasanth Varma (@prasanthvarmaofficial) Soon, fans expressed their excitement. One user wrote, "This is mindblowing!! You are so apt for this." Another user commented, "Wow powerful." Kantara actress Sapthami Gowda also praised Bhoomi Shetty on her role. She posted, "God bless you with immense success! Congratulations." ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend Week 10: Kunickaa Sadanand, Shehbaz Badesha And Neelam Giri In Bottom 3; Who Will Be Evicted Next?

About Mahakali Cast And Plot Mahakali marks the third film in Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, following Hanu-Man and the upcoming Adhira. Puja Aparna Kolluru is directing the film with a screenplay by Prasanth Varma. The story is set in Bengal, a land deeply connected to Goddess Kali. The film captures the region's essence, traditions, and spirituality through dark and intense drama. It is produced by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under RKD Studios. The movie stars Bhoomi Shetty in the lead role of Maha, and Akshaye Khanna as Shukracharya, the guru of the demons. This project marks his Telugu debut.

ALSO READ: Baahubali The Epic: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Song Pacha Bottesina Removed; Here's Why Bhoomi Shetty has appeared in several critically acclaimed films in her career, including Sharathulu Varthisthai, Vasanthi and others. She was last seen in the spy drama thriller Kingdom, alongside Vijay Deverakonda.