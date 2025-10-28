Baseer Ali's elimination from Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 19 in a shocking double eviction twist has left everyone talking. During his stint, he was known for his strong personality and gameplay. Lately, he grew close to Nehal, who was also eliminated with him, and fans believed the love angle was the reason behind his exit. Amid this, reports surfaced online about him being part of Ekta Kapoor's upcoming season of the popular supernatural series, Naagin 7. He was likely to play a negative role in the show. However, Baseer Ali has finally reacted to the casting rumours, stating that he has not received any official call yet from the makers.

Baseer Ali On Naagin 7 Casting Rumours In a recent interview with Bollywood Spy, Baseer opened up about the speculations surrounding his collaboration with the Naagin franchise, that are swirlin online. He said, "Sadly, till now it has been an internet speculation and I have no idea how and where this rumour started, but this is just a news circulating on the internet. No official call has come to me till now. And if it comes, I’ll share the news with you all by myself."

Baseer also expressed his excitement about the possibility of joining Naagin 7. He added, "To be a part of that family is going to be a great opportunity, if I get it. I started my acting project with Balaji." If this happens, it will mark Baseer's second collaboration with Balaji Telefilms after their previous collaboration in Kundali Bhagya.

About Naagin 7 Since its debut in 2015, the Naagin franchise has carved out its own niche in daily soap, gaining a loyal fan base with every season. The last season, Naagin 6, featured Tejasswi Prakash with Simba Nagpal in the lead. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the much-awaited Naagin season 7 and its casting details.

