Bollywood singer and music composer Sachin Sanghvi, from the popular duo Sachin-Jigar, has been arrested over alleged sexual assault claims. The singer reportedly promised her a role in a music album and marriage, police confirmed on Friday. The arrest was made under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Officials confirmed that Sanghvi was taken into custody on Thursday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after authorities investigated the woman’s complaint. He was later granted bail, and the case remains under judicial consideration.

In the ongoing case involving music composer Sachin Sanghvi, the victim’s lawyer, Advocate Nishant Johri, has issued an official statement emphasising the pursuit of justice and calling for responsible media coverage as the matter proceeds through legal channels. Advocate Nishant Johri, representing the complainant, released a statement reaffirming their intent to follow all lawful avenues to ensure accountability.

Johri said, "We remain committed to pursuing every lawful course of action to ensure that justice is rightfully served. As the matter is currently sub judice, we will not be making any further comments at this stage. We also respectfully urge members of the media to exercise sensitivity and discretion in their reporting, keeping in mind the dignity, privacy, and emotional well-being of the victim involved."

The development comes at a time of heightened public and media attention around the case. Legal experts have cautioned that, as the matter is currently sub judice, speculative or sensational reporting could influence the ongoing investigation and affect those involved.

According to the police, the complainant, a woman in her twenties, came into contact with Sachin Sanghvi in February 2024 after he allegedly reached out to her via Instagram. The two later exchanged numbers, following which Sanghvi invited her to his studio, where he is accused of proposing marriage and subsequently sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions. The woman later filed a formal complaint, leading to Sanghvi’s arrest.

Officials said that the victim's statement has been recorded, and evidence pertaining to the allegations is being examined. Owing to the sensitive nature of the case, authorities have refrained from sharing additional details, and the investigation remains in progress.