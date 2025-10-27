Shiva Rajkumar's upcoming film, Gummadi Narsaiah is a biography of the renowned politician and promises to shed light on the life of a guy who became the voice of the people. N Suresh Reddy will support the film, which will be directed by Parameshwar Hivrale, a debutante, under the Pravallika Arts Creations label. During his several tenure as Yellandu's MLA from 1983 to 1994 and 1999 to 2009, Narsaiah frequently won as an Independent candidate and established himself as a mainstay of grassroots politics.

Shiva Rajkumar can be seen walking beside a bicycle against the backdrop of the Assembly while wearing a red scarf and a basic white kurta-pyjama. A red flag featuring the hammer and sickle emphasizes the politician's communist beliefs, while books attached to the bicycle subtly convey his depth of thought and lifelong commitment to learning.

Shiva Rajkumar starrer Gummadi Narsaiah will release in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. With a focus on the Indian Constitution and the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the director Parameshwar Hivrale's Instagram announcement video features snippets of statues of Dr. B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi before gradually revealing Shiva Rajkumar as Gummadi Narasaiah.

The Telugu movie boasts a strong technical team with Satish Mutyala taking charge of cinematography and music by Suresh Bobbili. Satya Giduturi ensures a crisp and compelling presentation. Who Is Gummadi Narsaiah?

Gummadi Narsaiah was frequently spotted riding his bicycle to the Assembly and engaging with the residents of his constituency to demonstrate his dedication to public service over wealth or power. The former MLA has had a long-lasting impact on people in Telangana and the old Andhra Pradesh because of his social change throughout his life and political career.

Meanwhil, Shiva Rajkumar is currently anticipating the release of his much awaited movie 45, which also has Raj B Shetty and Upendra in the lead roles. In addition, he is working on a few Kannada films, including Dad and 666 Operation Dream Theatre. Additionally, he will make lengthy cameos in Ram Charan's Peddi and Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.