- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Tue, 28 Oct 2025 04:15 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
National Film Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji is set to achieve a new milestone in his career as he is going to direct a movie based on the life of Arthur Conan Doyle. The film is the biopic of the Sherlock Holmes creator, which jas been titled as Elementary, My Dear Holmes. As reported by Variety, the movie has been produced by a british-Indian co-production. The film has secured backing from the Conan Doyle Estate as associate producer, with Shahnaab Alam producing through London-based Invisible Thread Media and Mukherji's Matchcut Productions handling the India side.
As reported by the outlet, the movie is set against the backdrop of London in 1906. The story finds Arthur Conan Doyle grappling with personal turmoil, which includes his dying wife’s last wish for him to marry another woman. He became embroiled in the case of George Edalji, a wrongfully convicted man of Indian descent. The story will reflect the plight of Oscar Slater, who is another victim of judicial injustice. It is also set to highlight Doyle’s real-world application of detective skills reminiscent of his famous Sherlock Holmes.
As quoted by Variety, Srijit Mukherji said, “I first met Sherlock Holmes as a boy, not in Baker Street, but in the quiet between pages.” He also added, “'Elementary, My Dear Holmes' imagines Doyle stepping into his own fiction, a man haunted by the clarity he created, forced to apply it to a world far messier than the one on paper.”
Recommended For You
Also read: Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke Review: Regina Cassandra Shines In Srijit Mukherji's Web Series; Barun Sobti Leaves A Mark Too
Also read: New South Movies Releasing On OTT: Idli Kadai, Kantara Chapter 1, Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra And Other Big Releases To Watch This Week
Talking about Srijit Mukherji’s career span, the filmmaker is known for his work in movies like Killbill Society, Baishe Srabon, Hemlock Society, Dwitiyo Purush, Begum Jaan, Dawshom Awbotaar, Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei, Rajkahini and Ek Je Chhilo Raja to name a few. The Bengali filmmaker won the National Film Award for Best Direction for his movie ‘Chotushkone’ in 2015. Chotushkone featured Chiranjeet Chakraborty, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rahul Banerjee, Aparna Sen and Payel Sarkar in key roles. The movie was released in theatres in 2014. Mukherji’s movie is streaming on Hoichoi.