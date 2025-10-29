- By Swati Singh
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Vivek Oberoi has a number of upcoming projects, including the highly anticipated Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor. Oberoi is reportedly set to play the role of Vibhishan, Raavan's brother, in the film. Adding to the excitement surrounding the movie, it has been revealed that Oberoi plans to donate his entire fee from Ramayana.
In a recent interview, Vivek Oberoi revealed Hindustan Times, “I told Namit that I don’t want a penny for this, I want to donate it to any sort of cause that I believe in, which is kids with cancer. I told him I want to support you because I just love what you’re doing and I think that this will take Indian cinema on the global stage with a bang."
"There is always the battle between whether Ramayana is mythological or historical, we believe it is historical, and it was great working on it. I was so happy and it was a lot of fun working with the whole crew, Namit, Nitesh, (actors) Yash, Rakul (Preet Singh). I still have a couple of days shoot left," he further added.
Recommended For You
ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi Claims Ramayana To Be India’s Answer To Hollywood Epics: ‘Truly Indian Rooted Epic…’
Vivek further expressed confidence and said, "What Namit (Malhotra, producer) and Nitesh are doing is that through Ramayana, they are truly taking Bhartiya cinema to the global stage. Ramayana is going to be India’s answer to Hollywood epics. It helps that they are associated with a company who has won almost seven to eight Oscars in VFX and they have already done such iconic stuff. To take in a truly Indian rooted epic, it can’t get bigger and better than Ramayana and to actually take it to the global sphere, that’s what’s exciting."
ALSO READ: Sunny Deol Surprises Fans With New Film Gabru On His Birthday; Shares Motion Poster And Release Date
"While the shooting for Ramayana: Part One was wrapped up way back in June 2025, director Nitesh Tiwari has locked the edit for the first instalment. They have frozen the run time, and locked the line-up for the saga. The first round of VFX is also done, and the team has now taken the final edit for a prolonged round of post-production," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.