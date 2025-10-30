Simar Bhatia is playing the lead alongside Agastya Nanda with their big-screen debut in Ikkis. The movie will be her first Bollywood production. Did you know that she is relate to Akshay Kumar? She's Akshay Kumar's sister Alka Bhatia daughter. The actor posted the trailer for Ikkis along with a heartfelt message for Simar on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday. "My little Simi's not so little anymore...from your living room performances to the big screen in #Ikkis, heart bursting with pride! (Red heart emoji) @simarbhatia18. And Agastya, what screen presence! Wishing the whole team huge success (raised hands emoji), he wrote.

Simar Bhatia reacted to the post and replied, "Forever your little Simi. Thank you for everything. Love you." Twinkle Khanna also shared a note for Simar on her Instagram Stories. She wrote "Our @simarbhatia18 now belongs to the world. So refreshingly natural. Well done, my talented little one (red heart emojis)." To this she reacted - "Thank you so much for this. People pay for your words. I just got blessed."

ALSO READ - Ikkis Trailer Out: Agastya Nanda Channels Param Vir Chakra Hero Arun Khetarpal; Suhana Khan Gives Shoutout To Rumoured Beau Who Is Simar Bhatia? Simar Bhatia is Akshay Kumar's niece, having been born to his sister Alka Bhatia and her first spouse Vaibhav Kapoor. Her mother married real estate magnate Surendra Hiranandani in 2012. Even though her family is well-known, Simar has thus far kept a quiet profile.

Simar Bhatia continued her education and developed an interest in the creative arts in the United States. ALSO READ - Ikkis: Agastya Nanda Brings True Story Of Real-Life Hero Arun Khetrapal; Suhana Khan Turns Cheerleader Simar Bhatia's Bollywood Debut In Ikkis Simar will play Arun Khetarpal, Agastya's character's love interest in the movie. In December of this year, Sriram Raghavan's film Ikkis will be released. Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, is the subject of the next war play. Sikandar Kher, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Dharmendra are present in Dinesh Vijan backed movie through Maddock Films.