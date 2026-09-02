In a major shock to DC comics' fans, Warner Bros. shelved the $90 million Batgirl film in August 2022 primarily due to a corporate strategic shift following the Warner Bros. The leadership decided that a $90 million budget was too expensive for a streaming exclusive.

Why was Batgirl movie shelved?

Under new leadership, Warner Bros. Discovery shifted its strategy to prioritise theatrical releases over sending high-budget movies directly to the Max streaming service. As a result, Batgirl movie was shelved.

The shelving of a nearly complete, high-budget film by a major studio sparked immediate backlash from audiences, commentators and industry executives.

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The controversy quickly reached political levels in the United States. Citing the studio's practice of canceling projects for tax write-offs and cost-cutting, several lawmakers urged the U.S. Department of Justice to re-examine the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

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How did Leslie Grace react to the cancellation of Batgirl?

Leslie Grace responded to the cancellation of Batgirl with grace. She shared behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram and wrote, "On the heels of the recent news about our movie ‘Batgirl,’ I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland."