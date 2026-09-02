In a major shock to DC comics' fans, Warner Bros. shelved the $90 million Batgirl film in August 2022 primarily due to a corporate strategic shift following the Warner Bros. The leadership decided that a $90 million budget was too expensive for a streaming exclusive.
Why was Batgirl movie shelved?
Under new leadership, Warner Bros. Discovery shifted its strategy to prioritise theatrical releases over sending high-budget movies directly to the Max streaming service. As a result, Batgirl movie was shelved.
The shelving of a nearly complete, high-budget film by a major studio sparked immediate backlash from audiences, commentators and industry executives.
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The controversy quickly reached political levels in the United States. Citing the studio's practice of canceling projects for tax write-offs and cost-cutting, several lawmakers urged the U.S. Department of Justice to re-examine the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.
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How did Leslie Grace react to the cancellation of Batgirl?
Leslie Grace responded to the cancellation of Batgirl with grace. She shared behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram and wrote, "On the heels of the recent news about our movie ‘Batgirl,’ I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland."
She went on to state, "I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, ‘my own damn hero!’ #Batgirl for life!"
What was Batgirl movie about?
The canceled Batgirl movie was an origin story centering on Barbara Gordon (played by Leslie Grace) as she balances her life as a Gotham City police officer and the daughter of Commissioner James Gordon (J.K. Simmons) while taking on the vigilante mantle of Batgirl.
Cast of Canceled Batgirl movie
Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl
J. K. Simmons as James Gordon
Jacob Scipio as Anthony Bressi
Brendan Fraser as Ted Carson / Firefly
Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne / Batman
Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh
Rebecca Front
Corey Johnson
Ethan Kai
Killer Moth
FAQs
What are the next big DC theatrical release dates?
Clayface: October 23, 2026; Man of Tomorrow: July 9, 2027; The Batman Part II: February 18, 2028; Dynamic Duo (Animated): June 30, 2028
What is Man of Tomorrow about?
It features an unfolding threat requiring an uneasy alliance between Superman and Lex Luthor.