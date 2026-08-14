MP Bee Attack: In a bizarre incident in Madhya Pradesh's Davos, several BJP workers got injured after being attacked by bees during the Tiranga Yatra ahead of the Independence Day. As per the reports, the loud sound and vibration of the sound box enraged thousands of bees present on the trees, leading to the attack. The eyewitnesses stated that the sudden attack created panic among the party workers, giving them a very little time to react.

12 BJP Workers Injured The sudden unexpected attack left at least 12 workers severely injured, who were later rushed to a nearby hospital by the fellow party workers. As per the reports, one individual remained in critical condition and is being treated at the Dewas District Hospital. Apart from this, several injured party workers were treated at the Vijayaganj Mandi Community Health Center, and some were also referred to Ujjain for better treatment.

ALSO READ: UP Tiranga Yatra: Over 25 Girl Students Fall Ill Due To Heat, Several Faint During March In Deoria BJP leader Bharat Singh Patlawada, while providing details, stated that the Tiranga Yatra began at Vijayaganj Mandi, and the march was scheduled to pass through several villages and conclude at the Nishkalankeshwar Temple. However, while proceeding from Ralamandal to the temple, the loud DJ music near the trees along the way agitated the bees, leading to the incident.

Injured Rushed To Hospital The reports suggest that the party workers could not escape the site due to the narrow and single street. While many workers ran into soybean fields to save themselves, others fell into the mud to escape the attack. Upon receiving information about the incident, Mayor's representative Durgesh Agarwal, BJP leaders Juganu Goswami and Hitendra Singh Bana, along with other leaders, reached the district hospital.

ALSO READ: Mumbai: Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Holds Tiranga Rally To Honour Indian Armed Forces After Operation Sindoor The senior leaders reportedly advised the injured party workers to take precaution and wished them speedy recovery. The saffron party carried out the Tiranga Yatra today in every state to celebrate the independence day.