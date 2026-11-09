Hyderabad Diwali Mishap: Firecracker mishaps are very common during Diwali and this year is no exception. Several cities reported firecracker-related accidents and injuries on the festive night. In Hyderabad, around 32 people, mostly children, suffered eye injuries due to firecrackers last night. The injured are seeking treatment at the Government Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad.

Several Admitted To Hospital Of the 32, 13 cases are being admitted to the hospital. The remaining injured have been given medication and asked to return for recheckups. Initially, the hospital RMO, Dr Mohammad Ibrahim, reported that six were admitted.

ALSO READ: Diwali Turns Tragic: Six Members of A Family Charred To Death In Massive Fire As Three-Storey Home In MP's Seoni He said two of them were critically injured and will be undergoing surgeries. "Please make sure that children do not burst firecrackers in the absence of elders, because most of the cases coming in are of children," he told ANI.

"We have deployed 11 doctors, including seven doctors and four specialists, round the clock for Diwali. If required, surgeries can also be performed at night. We have kept an entire ward ready and arranged two ambulances in case patients need to be referred to a higher centre," he continued.

Dr Supraja, a doctor at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, told ANI that 13 cases have been admitted altogether. However, only 50 per cent will get their eyesight back due to corneal damage. #WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: On people suffering eye injuries in firecracker-related incidents, Dr Supraja, a doctor at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, says, “13 cases have been admitted, and only 50% of people will regain their vision, as the cornea has been damaged in these firecracker injury cases. Yesterday, 50-55 people with cracker-related injuries came to the hospital's OP department. We have 25 beds reserved for Diwali cracker injury cases, and treatment is currently underway. We will see how things progress..." — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2026 "Yesterday, 50-55 people with cracker-related injuries came to the hospital's OP department. We have 25 beds reserved for Diwali cracker injury cases, and treatment is currently underway. We will see how things progress," she said. ALSO READ: Diwali Celebrations Marred By Tragedies As Many Killed, Suffer Burn Injuries Across Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu

AIMIM Nampally MLA Reaches Hospital AIMIM Nampally MLA Majid Hussain visited the hospital to review the condition of the admitted patients. According to him, the number of cases has increased as compared to the previous year. "Doctors have informed me that the eyesight of one of those patients could not be restored. Compared to last year, the number of cases has increased this year. We request everyone to have a very prosperous Diwali and enjoy every bit of it, but please celebrate under the supervision of elders," he told ANI.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: On the rise in eye injuries due to firecrackers, AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain says, “...A total of 32 cases have been reported at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital so far, of which six patients have been admitted. Two patients are in a very critical condition, and doctors have told me that one patient's eyesight could not be restored... Compared to last year, the number of cases has increased this year... I request everyone to have a prosperous Deepavali and enjoy the festival, but please celebrate safely and under the supervision of elders... Nearly half of the cases involve people who were simply walking on the road... I urge everyone to remain under adult supervision and celebrate Diwali with joy, happiness and safety...” — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2026 The MLA said that most of the victims were pedestrians, passing along the road. The flying debris and stones from bursting firecrackers struck their eyes. "Celebrate Diwali with enthusiasm and joy, but celebrate safely," Hussain said.