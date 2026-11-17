Andhra Gas Leak: A major gas leak reportedly occurred at an oil well in Andhra Pradesh's Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Tuesday. While providing details, the officials stated that the gas leak was occurred at the well belonging to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in the early hours. They further stated that the incident occurred in Mamidikuduru mandal's Nagaram village, adding that it caused panic among the locals.

Villagers Evacuated

The senior ONGC officials reportedly rushed to the site upon being informed and evacuation process began immediately. Apart from this, fire personnel were also deployed to control the damage and ensure no fire in the region.

"A blowout control team from Narsapuram was dispatched to Nagaram to contain the situation. Fire personnel were deployed at the site to prevent the gas well from catching fire," an official was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

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Traffic Halted

The officials stated that the traffic movement on the bypass stretch of National Highway 216 has been halted to control the damage. They further stated that the situation is being monitored, adding that steps are being taken to contain the gas leak.

(Updates to follow)