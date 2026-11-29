- Andhra techie Kantipudi Keshav drowned in a US waterfall.
- Slipped accidentally into strong current during friends' outing.
- Family seeks government help for mortal remains repatriation.
A 27-year-old techie from Andhra Pradesh drowned after accidentally slipping into the waterfall in the US on Saturday night. The deceased identified as Kantipudi Keshav, resident of Dulla village in Kadiam mandal, East Godavari district. Keshav, who completed his MS degree in America and worked there as a software engineer, went with friends to see a waterfall.
TOI reported that Keshav was the son of senior TDP leader Kantipudi Srinivas, a resident of Dulla village under Kadiyam mandal. Deceased's family said he had completed his high education in America and was working with a reputed firm.
When he slipped into the waterbody, there was a strong current which is why he could not swim. Keshav was trapped into the current of the waterfall, leading to his death.
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The family sought government's help to bring Keshav's mortal remains back to India. Local MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary expressing his condolences, said he would approach to minister Nara Lokesh's team to provide all possible help to the bereaved family.
Telangana Man Dies In US Road Accident
Earlier in August, a man from Nizamabad district of Telangana died in a road accident in Florida in the US. Three persons, including N Rahul from Navipet in Nizamabad, died after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Brevard County.
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Rahul's father Haribabu told media persons that his son had gone to the US four years ago to pursue an MS degree. After completing his MS, he was working part-time there, he said.
"He had come for his sister's marriage in May (to his native place) and again went to the US," his father said, adding that one of the relatives informed him about the incident and demise of his son.
(With Agencies Inputs)