A 27-year-old techie from Andhra Pradesh drowned after accidentally slipping into the waterfall in the US on Saturday night. The deceased identified as Kantipudi Keshav, resident of Dulla village in Kadiam mandal, East Godavari district. Keshav, who completed his MS degree in America and worked there as a software engineer, went with friends to see a waterfall.

TOI reported that Keshav was the son of senior TDP leader Kantipudi Srinivas, a resident of Dulla village under Kadiyam mandal. Deceased's family said he had completed his high education in America and was working with a reputed firm.

When he slipped into the waterbody, there was a strong current which is why he could not swim. Keshav was trapped into the current of the waterfall, leading to his death.

ALSO READ: Telangana Techie Charged With Murder Of Wife In US After Eight Months, Had Sent Dead Body's Photo To 'Lover' In India

The family sought government's help to bring Keshav's mortal remains back to India. Local MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary expressing his condolences, said he would approach to minister Nara Lokesh's team to provide all possible help to the bereaved family.

Telangana Man Dies In US Road Accident

Earlier in August, a man from Nizamabad district of Telangana died in a road accident in Florida in the US. Three persons, including N Rahul from Navipet in Nizamabad, died after the car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Brevard County.