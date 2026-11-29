The political turbulence over Centre's delimitation push continues as the ruling BJP and Congress have intensified their efforts to bring non-aligning parties to their fold ahead of the start of the second part of the Monsoon Session on November 30. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is set to hold key meeting with MK Stalin and Sharad Pawar on Sunday to convince them in opposing the legislation that has provided written assurance of 50 per cent increase in the number of seats in Lok Sabha for each state, irrespective of the population. The Centre's tilt from the April draft of legislation marks a departure from long-standing population-based delimitation.

So far, DMK with 22 seats in Lok Sabha has officially extended support to the second legislation while parties like NCP-SP and YSRCP have not made it official, but are inclined to provide backing to the bill. despite their support, the BJP-led NDA lacks the magic figure of 560 in Lok Sabha. The party has reached out to Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janta Dal and other parties and independent candidates to get the bill through the lower house.

Live Updates - Rahul Gandhi said took to X and said, "Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc and I are going to Chennai to meet Thiru MK Stalin and request him and the DMK to oppose the delimitation Constitutional amendment bills. An expansion to 850 seats will finish democracy in India. It will give BJP-RSS unlimited space to redraw India's entire electoral map to their advantage. Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces. In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu’s interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together."

- INDIA Bloc leaders to arrive in Chennai to meet Stalin: Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, KC Venugopal, DK Shivkumar, Revanth Reddy, VD Satheesan, Mamta Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, MA Baby, Kapil Sibal, Rajiv Rai among several others. - BJD has signalled its support to the Delimitation Bill stating that the new draft has resolved all issues. Although the party has no MPs in Lok Sabha, it has 5 MPs in Rajya Sabha. BJD Vice President Prasanna Acharya said, "Earlier we were opposing the increase of seats on the basis of population. Now the Government has changed its stance, and the increase will be on the basis of percentage. So, I think we should not have an objection to that. The basic thing is, what if there is a 0.5 difference? What we understand is in some of the states, they are giving one seat extra for 0.5. So, that policy should also be equally for Odisha. If there is any discrimination from state to state and if we feel that Odisha's interest is not protected, certainly BJD will raise its voice. Final decision will be taken by our party president Naveen Patnaik..."

- Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also accompanying Kharge and other Opposition leaders to visit MK Stalin and Sharad Pawar. - Samajwadi Party's Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, Dharmendra Yadav has issued a three-line whip to party's MPs in the House, directing them to be present in the House from November 30 to December 3 and oppose the Bills being tabled. Notably, three-line whip mandates attendance and voting strictly along party lines.

- Kharge is likely to be accompanied by veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal.When asked if they would try to bring DMK and NCP-SCP to their side, Kharge said, 'Lets See.'

- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has made an appeal to the DMK seeking reconsideration on its support for the Centre's proposed delimitation bill. Gandhi warned DMK that the fight over parliamentary constituencies is ultimately a fight for the future of Indian democracy.

- On supporting the Delimitation Bill, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said, "The BJP may bring in legislation after December 31st, increasing the seats as per the census, which is very dangerous to the states because many of the northern states have not followed the population control program as successfully as the southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu. That is why our population is less, whereas those states which have followed the population control program sincerely should not be affected—that is our stand. So we want to ensure that, in spite of the population figure, taking population as the basis for delimitation, we want the numbers which were already existed in the House. We had 7.18% of MPs in the 542-member House. So we want to retain that percentage, irrespective of the population..."

- The two national parties have also reached out to the BJD for its support. However, the BJD is yet to open its cards on the Bill. BJD's Rajya Sabha MP Manas Mangaraj said that the position will be made public after examining the legislation. In a post on X, he said, "On the Delimitation and Women’s Reservation Amendment Bills, the Biju Janata Dal will take a considered decision only after thoroughly examining the proposed legislation. As a party, we have always prioritised the interests of Odisha and its people, and there will be no compromise on the State’s interests. Since BJD has no representation in the Lok Sabha, there is no reason to rush into a decision before the Bills are formally introduced and studied in detail."

- Apart from DMK, YSRCP and NCP-SP, Jharkhand's ruling party JMM has also signalled willingness to support the legislation. Party MP Mahua Manjhi has said that the party will study the draft and make a decision accordingly. - The Centre is set to introduce the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The second draft of the bill proposes to roll out 33 per cent reservation for women in central and state legislatures which would see a 50 per cent uniform increase in seats. The fresh Bill proposes raising the Lok Sabha's maximum strength to 850, including up to 815 members from states and 35 from UTs. These revised seat allocation and boundaries will be freeze for 25 years, till 2051.