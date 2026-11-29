Bengaluru: A 26-year-old woman in Bengaluru has filed a police complaint accusing her former live-in partner of uploading their intimate videos on several pornographic websites without her consent.

According to the complaint, the two were in a relationship and lived together from October 2023 to August 2024, during which he recorded multiple intimate videos on his mobile phone. After differences emerged between them, the relationship ended in August 2024, and the woman allegedly asked him to delete all the recordings, to which he assured her that he had done so.