- Woman accuses ex-partner of uploading intimate videos online.
- Videos found circulating on multiple pornographic websites.
- Police registered case, launched investigation into the matter.
Bengaluru: A 26-year-old woman in Bengaluru has filed a police complaint accusing her former live-in partner of uploading their intimate videos on several pornographic websites without her consent.
According to the complaint, the two were in a relationship and lived together from October 2023 to August 2024, during which he recorded multiple intimate videos on his mobile phone. After differences emerged between them, the relationship ended in August 2024, and the woman allegedly asked him to delete all the recordings, to which he assured her that he had done so.
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Videos Found On Pornographic Websites
However, on November 6, 2026, she learnt from her friends that the videos had been uploaded on multiple pornographic websites. When she checked online, she found the recordings circulating across several platforms, including at least 19 websites mentioned in the complaint.
Upon confronting her former live-in partner, he allegedly admitted that he still possessed the videos despite her repeated requests to delete them.
Police Register Case, Begin Probe
The woman approached the South-East CEN police on November 25, accusing the man of retaining and circulating their intimate videos without her consent. She submitted links to the websites, sought legal action against the accused, and requested police assistance to get the videos removed from the internet.
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Speaking to news agency PTI, officials said police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify those responsible for uploading and circulating the recordings.
(With Inputs From PTI)