Mumbai Traffic Alert: Motorists travelling from Thane towards Vashi and Mumbai will have to use alternative routes for the next four months as the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have closed the Thane-facing arm of the Turbhe flyover on the Sion-Panvel Highway from November 25 for demolition and reconstruction.

The stretch will stay closed to all vehicles until March 31, 2027. SMC Infrastructure will execute the work, according to a traffic notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr Rahul Khade. The Turbhe flyover is a crucial link on the Sion-Panvel Highway, carrying heavy daily traffic between Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai, The Indian Express reported.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Train Alert: 75-Day Traffic Block At Bandra Terminus From Dec 1 | Check Revised Schedule Diversion Routes For Light And Heavy Vehicles Light motor vehicles heading towards Mumbai from Thane can continue along the Sion-Panvel Highway and take a right turn beneath either Shiravane Bridge or LP Bridge. From there, they can proceed via Juinagar and take the Turbhe external flyover towards Mumbai.

Heavy vehicles, however, must take a right turn below LP Bridge, travel through Shiravane and Juinagar, and use the Turbhe external flyover to head towards Mumbai. Turbhe Flyover Reconstruction In Phases The reconstruction is being carried out in phases. Work on the first stretch, carrying traffic from Pune towards Mumbai, is already underway, while demolition has now begun on the second stretch linking Thane to Vashi and Mumbai.

Recurring potholes, road cavities and deterioration of expansion joints persisted despite repeated repairs, prompting the Public Works Department (PWD) to go ahead with complete reconstruction. ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR Connectivity: Dankaur Interchange Linking Yamuna And Eastern Peripheral Expressways To Open On Dec 25 Peak-Hour Congestion Expected On Alternate Routes Diverted traffic through Shiravane, LP Bridge and Juinagar is likely to slow down during morning and evening rush hours. The traffic police have urged commuters to follow the designated diversions and allow extra travel time for travel.