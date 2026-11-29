Bengaluru Power Cut On Nov 30: Residents in several parts of Bengaluru will have to face a power outage for three hours on Monday, November 30, as Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) carries out emergency maintenance work at the Rajajinagar City Power Distribution Centre.

The power supply will remain suspended from 11 AM to 2 PM, according to a notice issued by the BESCOM. The disruption will affect multiple residential layouts and neighbourhoods, including Pattanagere, BEML Layout, Mylasandra, Uttarahalli and Hemmigepura.

The maintenance exercise is aimed at ensuring the smooth functioning of the city's electricity distribution network. Residents in the affected areas may want to charge essential devices and plan household or work-related activities around the outage.

Bengaluru Power Outage On November 30: Check Affected Areas

The BESCOM notice lists several localities that will experience the temporary disruption. These include:

Pattanagere

Krishna Garden

BHEL Layout

Bhoomika Layout

BEML 1st Stage

BEML 2nd Stage

BEML 10th Stage

Mylasandra

Uttarahalli Main Road

Khan Card Layout

Omkar Nagar

Kodipalya

Konasandra

Hemmigepura

Chettipalya

Choodenapura

Katanayakanapura

BGS Hospital

Ganakallu

Srinivasapura Colony

ML Layout

BDA Layout

Sachidananda Nagar

Olympus Hospital

Halagevaderahalli

Dwaraka Nagar

Ideal Homes

Swami Vivekananda Road

The scheduled interruption is expected to end by 2 PM, after which electricity supply is expected to resume. Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements in advance and keep track of updates from BESCOM.