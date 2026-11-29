- Power supply will be disrupted from 11 AM to 2 PM.
- Pattanagere, BEML Layout, Mylasandra and Uttarahalli are among the affected areas.
- Residents are advised to plan their activities around the scheduled outage.
Bengaluru Power Cut On Nov 30: Residents in several parts of Bengaluru will have to face a power outage for three hours on Monday, November 30, as Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) carries out emergency maintenance work at the Rajajinagar City Power Distribution Centre.
The power supply will remain suspended from 11 AM to 2 PM, according to a notice issued by the BESCOM. The disruption will affect multiple residential layouts and neighbourhoods, including Pattanagere, BEML Layout, Mylasandra, Uttarahalli and Hemmigepura.
The maintenance exercise is aimed at ensuring the smooth functioning of the city's electricity distribution network. Residents in the affected areas may want to charge essential devices and plan household or work-related activities around the outage.
Bengaluru Power Outage On November 30: Check Affected Areas
The BESCOM notice lists several localities that will experience the temporary disruption. These include:
Pattanagere
Krishna Garden
BHEL Layout
Bhoomika Layout
BEML 1st Stage
BEML 2nd Stage
BEML 10th Stage
Mylasandra
Uttarahalli Main Road
Khan Card Layout
Omkar Nagar
Kodipalya
Konasandra
Hemmigepura
Chettipalya
Choodenapura
Katanayakanapura
BGS Hospital
Ganakallu
Srinivasapura Colony
ML Layout
BDA Layout
Sachidananda Nagar
Olympus Hospital
Halagevaderahalli
Dwaraka Nagar
Ideal Homes
Swami Vivekananda Road
The scheduled interruption is expected to end by 2 PM, after which electricity supply is expected to resume. Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements in advance and keep track of updates from BESCOM.