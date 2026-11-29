Delhi-NCR AQI Update: Gurugram’s air quality stayed poor on Sunday, with the city’s AQI sitting at 272. Dust and other pollutants are making it tough to be outdoors, and people are complaining of burning eyes, sore throats, and trouble breathing.

Open burning of garbage in both city and village areas is making things worse. Construction work and road dust are also playing a big role. Many residents say the roads are not being sprinkled with water regularly, so the dust keeps rising and spreading.

ALSO READ: Delhi's Air Quality Deteriorates As AQI Slips To 'Very Poor' Category After 8 'Poor' Days; Chandni Chowk Turns 'Severe' Teri Gram Records Highest AQI in Gurugram Air quality has been poor across Gurugram for the past week with almost no improvement. Teri Gram recorded the highest reading at 321 on Sunday. Other areas also witnessed similar conditions. Gwal Pahari stood at 284, Sector 51 at 257 and Vikas Sadan at 256.

Locals are questioning the district administration’s efforts. They say most roads are not being watered regularly and that the lack of proper dust control is only making the situation worse, even though officials keep promising action. Gurugram Weather Along with the pollution, Gurugram felt noticeably chilly on Sunday. The minimum temperature dropped to 12 degrees Celsius while the maximum reached 24 degrees Celsius. Cool winds made the mornings and evenings colder. The afternoon sun brought some relief, but the cold returned once evening set in.

ALSO READ: Delhi Wakes Up To Smog As AQI Worsens To 246; Six Stations In 'Very Poor' Zone; Mercury Drops Further Delhi AQI Crosses 300, Noida Records 221 Delhi and Noida also continued to struggle. Central Pollution Control Board data showed Delhi’s AQI at 303, putting it in the "very poor" category. Noida recorded 221, which falls in the "poor" range.

Children, Elderly Residents Face Greater Health Risks The poor air quality is hitting children, senior citizens and people with breathing problems the hardest. Many are dealing with eye irritation, throat discomfort and difficulty breathing. Doctors are advising people to skip outdoor walks in the morning and evening when the air feels worst, and to wear masks when they do go out. Residents are also asking the authorities to take stronger steps against open garbage burning and to improve dust-control measures across the city.