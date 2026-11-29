- Delimitation Commission to include CEC, state election commissioner.
- Plan to expand Lok Sabha to 850 seats draws opposition.
- Opposition alleges BJP advantage, questions women's reservation implementation.
Delimitation Row: The proposed delimitation commission will include a chairperson, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) or an election commissioner, and the state election commissioner of the state concerned, news agency PTI quoted a government functionary as saying on Sunday. Five Lok Sabha MPs and five MLAs from the respective state will also be a part of the commission tasked with redrawing constituency boundaries under the Centre's delimitation plan.
The commission's report will be placed before Parliament, which will hold the authority to modify or reject it, the functionary said. These details have emerged amid sharp political pushback over the government's plan to expand the Lok Sabha and introduce women's reservation through delimitation.
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Opposition's Pushback
Opposition parties have questioned the exercise, alleging it could give the BJP an advantage when redrawing electoral boundaries.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the government of seeking to hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar a "blank canvas" to reshape constituencies.
Rahul asked why the government wanted 850 seats and claimed the move could allow it to redraw boundaries in states such as Assam and Jammu and Kashmir to weaken opposing communities and target specific opposition leaders.
He also alleged that the Election Commission had been "captured" and that the government was attempting to do the same with the delimitation commission.
What Is Congress Demanding?
The Congress has demanded keeping the Lok Sabha at its current strength of 543, leaving each state's share of seats unchanged, and implementing women's reservation within the existing House strength. The party has also sought a bipartisan delimitation commission along with an OBC sub-quota inside women's reservation.
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The INDIA bloc has decided to jointly oppose the Constitution amendment bill in Parliament, alleging that the proposal could hurt the interests of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and help the BJP-RSS consolidate power.
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The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026 proposes raising the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories, while increasing the ceiling on state legislative assemblies from 500 to 650. It plans a 50 per cent increase in seat allocation for each state and Union Territory in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, with the revised allocations and boundaries proposed to stay frozen until 2051.
Parliament will hold a special sitting to take up bills related to delimitation and women's reservation. The Lok Sabha will reconvene on November 30, and the Rajya Sabha will meet on December 2, with sittings scheduled to run till December 3.
(With Inputs From PTI)