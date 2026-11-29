Delimitation Debate: India has one of the highest population-to-representative ratios among the world's major democracies, with each Lok Sabha MP representing an average of about 26.3 lakh citizens. That figure is nearly 3.3 times the average in the United States, where each member of the House of Representatives represents around 8.02 lakh people.

A global comparison of parliamentary representation highlights how stark this gap is between India and several developed nations. With India's population estimated at roughly 142 crore and the Lok Sabha having 543 directly elected members, each MP represents an average of 26.3 lakh citizens. Government sources cite these numbers to underline the need to expand the Lok Sabha, as the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026 proposes raising the House's maximum strength to 850, with up to 815 seats for states and 35 for Union Territories.

ALSO READ: Delimitation Bill Live: INDIA Bloc Delegation's Meeting With Stalin Underway; PM Modi Reiterates Resolve On Women Quota How India Compares With Other Major Democracies The contrast is sharp when compared with European democracies. Each elected MP represents roughly 1.08 lakh people in the United Kingdom, 1.18 lakh in Canada, 1.20 lakh in France, and 1.33 lakh in Germany. Italy has an average of about 1.47 lakh people per elected representative, and Australia has nearly 1.82 lakh.

Even the United States, with an estimated population of about 34.90 crore and 435 members in the House of Representatives, has a far smaller ratio than India at roughly 8.02 lakh people per representative. Other major democracies also sit well below India's per-MP load, including Japan at about 2.63 lakh people per elected representative, South Africa at roughly 1.64 lakh, and Brazil at around 4.16 lakh.

Lowest Population-To-MP Ratios Globally Iceland has the lowest population-to-MP ratio at roughly 6,390 people per elected member. Luxembourg follows with about 11,460 people per representative, alongside Finland at roughly 28,110, Sweden at about 30,660, Ireland at roughly 30,790, and Norway at about 33,450.

ALSO READ: Delimitation Bill: BJP, Congress Race To Shore Up Numbers As NDA Short Of 1, Jairam Ramesh Says 'Picture Abhi Baki Hai' What The Numbers Mean For Delimitation These figures highlight the scale of India's representation challenge as debate continues over delimitation and Lok Sabha expansion. Earlier in April, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha during the delimitation debate that redrawing constituencies was essential to rationalise voter numbers in every constituency. (With Inputs From PTI)