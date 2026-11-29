Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami on Sunday met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin, triggering speculation about his next inning in politics. BJP Minority Morcha president Kunwar Basit Ali was also present at the meeting. Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami meets with BJP National President Nitin Nabin. BJP Minority Morcha President Kunwar Basit Ali was also present during the meeting. (Pic Source: BJP Minority Morcha) https://t.co/dVfDsGBl1n — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2026 News18, citing sources, reported that the pacer is likely to join the saffron party soon. Shami, who owns a farmhouse in Sahaspur Alinagar village in Amroha district, has deep ties to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. However, official confirmation about his political debut is awaited. ALSO READ: Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal Joins BJP, Gets Role In Party's OBC Morcha

Earlier on November 21, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal joined the BJP after which the saffron party appointed him as a special invitee to its newly constituted National OBC Morcha executive committee. The 36-year-old cricketer was included in the OBC Morcha as a representative from Delhi.

Cricketers In BJP If Sham joins the BJP, he will become a member of cricketers' club who began their second inning with the saffron party. Along with Chahal and Gautam Gambhir, other former cricketers in the BJP are: Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kedar Jadhav.

ALSO READ: 'Will Bow My Head At Sharad Pawar's Feet': Congress Leader Day After 'Backstabber' Jibe At NCP-SP Leader Over Delimitation Shami Retires From Test Cricket On November 6, Shami declared his retirement from Test cricket, bringing curtains down on a 13-year career but he will continue to play white ball formats. The pacer ended his international red ball journey with 229 wickets from 64 matches, making him the sixth most successful pacer in Tests for the country behind Kapil Dev (434), Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma (both 311), Javagal Srinath (236), Jasprit Bumrah (234).

The 36-year-old, who has been out of the Indian team since the 2025 Champions Trophy, announced his decision through an Instagram post. "I am leaving the white jersey, but never the memories connected to it. When I first wore India's Test jersey, I had only a dream to do something for my country. After that every wicket, every struggle, every injury and every comeback taught me something," Shami said in his social media account. (With Agencies Inputs)