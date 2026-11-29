The Central government is set to introduce the 132nd Constitutional Amendment Bill for 33 per cent women's reservation in legislatures across India by increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha by 50 per cent on Monday. The renewed push triggered political uneasiness among the Opposition as it comes 7 months after the first legislation was defeated and the BJP has shored up its numbers since then. The surprising support from DMK also made the job easy for the government. Another major support has reportedly come from Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), which has 8 Lok Sabha MPs. However, latest reports suggest that the party has deferred the final decision on the bill till Monday.

According to reports, the party has decided to take a final call after the party MPs meet with Supriya Sule, the working president and an MP after 10 AM on Monday. The development comes at a time when top INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Kapil Sibal, Mamata Banerjee and others, are set to meet Pawar today to convince him against voting in favour of the bill.

The development has brought new concerns for the BJP-led NDA, which even with support of the two non-NDA members is one vote short of majority. ALSO READ: Delimitation Bill: BJP, Congress Race To Shore Up Numbers As NDA Short Of 1, Jairam Ramesh Says 'Picture Abhi Baki Hai' A Hindustan Times report quoted party MP Dhairyashil Mohite Patil saying that no decision was taken by the party yet. "Not a single one of us MPs has taken a decision," Patil said. Patil, however, expressed resentment over NCP-SP's criticism from the Opposition leaders over the issue.

"But even before that, our allies have become impatient and started criticising us without reason,” he said. There are also reports hinting dissent among the party MPs. Earlier on Saturday, news agency PTI, based on sources, reported that the party has decided to back the bill. A whip was subsequently issued but the stand was not clarified to the MPs.

The "secrecy" over the position prompted its MP Amar Kale to say, "I will vote on the floor of the Lok Sabha as per my conscience". Sule, on the other hand, has maintained that the final decision will be taken upon detailed examination of the draft.

Jitendra Ahwad, a close confidant of Sharad Pawar, was the first to claim that the party would support the bill, followed by Ankush Kakade. Their claim irked Kale, who questioned if the two leaders, who aren't the MPs, going to vote in Parliament as he was not conveyed any decision.

"Is Jitendra Awhad going to vote in the Lok Sabha? Is Ankush Kakade going to vote there? We eight MPs are going to vote,” he was quoted in a report as saying. ALSO READ: BJD Signals Support For Delimitation Bill In Big Boost For BJP In Rajya Sabha: 'No Objection Now' Report further added that Kale held a phone call with Sule, who assured him that a final decision will be taken after a meeting in Delhi on Monday. Kale also raised the issue of Congress leaders' criticism of Pawar over the bill, to which Sule assured that she would talk to senior Congress leaders.

Meanwhile Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Sunday apologised to Pawar, a day after accusing him of backstabbing the grand old party. Wadettiwar said that he would place his head at Pawar's feet if he does not support the bill.