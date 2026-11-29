The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has yet to clarify its position on the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise and the 33% reservation for women. Both matters are expected to come up during the special Parliament session that begins on 30 November. Party president and Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, was supposed to announce the BJD’s stand on the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, on Saturday. But he stayed silent, leaving the party’s position uncertain.

However, on Sunday, the party indicated that it may support the Centre's proposed delimitation framework. However, the party has said it will oppose the proposal if it finds that the state's interests are being overlooked in the redistribution of seats.

ALSO READ: Delimitation Bill Live: Rahul Says '850 Seats Will End Democracy' As He Heads To Meet Stalin With Dozens Of Oppn Leaders BJD Signals Support To Delimitation Bill BJD vice president Prasanna Acharya said the party's earlier objection was to increasing parliamentary seats based on population. Since the Centre has now proposed a uniform percentage-based increase, the party may not have a reason to oppose the framework.

#WATCH | Delimitation Bill | Bhubaneswar, Odisha: BJD vice president Prasanna Acharya says, "Earlier we were opposing the increase of seats on the basis of population. Now the Government has changed its stance, and the increase will be on the basis of percentage. So, I think we should not have an objection to that. The basic thing is, what if there is a 0.5 difference? What we understand is in some of the states, they are giving one seat extra for 0.5. So, that policy should also be equally for Odisha. If there is any discrimination from state to state and if we feel that Odisha's interest is not protected, certainly BJD will raise its voice. Final decision will be taken by our party president Naveen Patnaik..." — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2026 "Earlier we were opposing the increase of seats on the basis of population. Now the Government has changed its stance, and the increase will be on the basis of percentage. So, I think we should not have an objection to that," Acharya said. BJD Seeks Equal Treatment For Odisha Acharya, however, raised concerns over how additional seats would be allocated in cases involving fractional calculations. He said the party had learnt that some states could receive an extra seat for a difference of 0.5 and stressed that the same policy should apply to Odisha.

"If there is any discrimination from state to state and if we feel that Odisha's interest is not protected, certainly BJD will raise its voice," he said. Acharya added that BJD president Naveen Patnaik would decide the party's final position. Odisha's Lok Sabha Seats May Increase From 21 To 31 The proposed delimitation map shows Odisha's Lok Sabha representation rising from the existing 21 seats to 31 seats under the revised framework. This would mean an addition of 10 seats for the state.

ALSO READ: Delimitation Bill: How Congress’s Tamil Nadu Power Play Weakened Its Delhi Standing, With DMK At Centre The proposed delimitation framework marks a significant step towards reshaping India’s parliamentary landscape. #DelimitationBill #WomenReservation https://t.co/D5Uc2Umqbf — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) November 28, 2026 The map also shows the proposed increase in the total number of seats in the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816. The BJD’s final decision on the legislation is likely to depend on whether the revised allocation meets what the party considers a fair share for Odisha. Why BJD’s Stand Matters in the Rajya Sabha The Biju Janata Dal’s position could play an important role when the proposed bills come up for discussion in Parliament. The party has no members in the Lok Sabha, but it holds five seats in the Rajya Sabha. That means its support could still count in the Upper House if the Centre looks for backing on the delimitation proposal.

How the party finally decides will most likely rest on whether it feels the new seat distribution safeguards Odisha’s interests.