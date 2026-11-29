Delimitation Row: Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Sunday changed his tune a day after calling NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar a backstabber for supporting the Delimitation Bill, despite being a member of the opposition's INDIA bloc. Wadettiwar said if Pawar withdraws his support from the bill, he will apologise by bowing his head at his feet, and if asked, he will also quit politics.

"Will bow my head to Sharad Pawar's feet if he doesn't support Delimitation Bill", said the Congress leader amid the party's top leadership's effort to convince Pawar to consider his decision. ALSO READ: Delimitation Bill: NCP-SP's Stance Keeps BJP On Edge As Final Decision Deferred Till Last Moment

“If Sharad Pawar opposes the delimitation bill, I will publicly apologise to him. I will even bow my head at his feet. However, I sincerely appeal to him not to support this bill, keeping in mind the future of democracy in the country,” the Congress leader stated.⁠

VIDEO | Nagpur: "Will bow my head to Sharad Pawar if he doesn't support Delimitation Bill", says Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar after backlash over 'backstabbing' remark. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/hn5INi8jzT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 29, 2026 He added that he had no personal differences with Pawar. Wadettiwar also asserted that he is ready to do anything (including quitting politics) if Pawar asks him to, and that Pawar’s image of secular ideology remains in their hearts. What Did Wadettiwar Say On Saturday? Hours after NCP-SP spokesperson Jitendra Awhad announced that the party will support the Centre's proposed delimitation Bill ahead of a special session of Parliament, Wadettiwar hit out at the INDIA bloc ally, calling Pawar a backstabber.

ALSO READ: Delimitation Bill Live: INDIA Bloc Delegation's Meeting With Stalin Shortly; PM Modi Reiterates Resolve On Women Quota "No, look, there is considerable uncertainty surrounding today's meeting. We have learned that no one from the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction will be participating in it. This essentially means that they have decided to support the Delimitation Bill and have chosen to align themselves with the ruling establishment, or so I believe. This is a very unfortunate decision. We never expected such a decision from Pawar Sahab," Wadettiwar said on Saturday before the INDIA bloc's meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's home in New Delhi.

VIDEO | As NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar has decided to skip the INDIA bloc meeting planned for today, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar (@VijayWadettiwar) says, "No, look, there is considerable uncertainty surrounding today's meeting. We have learned that no one from the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction will be participating in it. This essentially means that they have decided to support the Delimitation Bill and have chosen to align themselves with the ruling establishment, or so I believe. This is a very unfortunate decision. We never expected such a decision from Pawar Sahab. He has spent his entire life upholding secular ideals, and we never imagined that, under these circumstances, he would take such a decision and stand alongside those who are destroying democracy. But today, we are being forced to think otherwise. I believe that his name will feature on the list of those who have murdered democracy." #INDIAblocmeeting #SharadPawar — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 28, 2026 "Pawar has spent his entire life upholding secular ideals, and we never imagined that, under these circumstances, he would take such a decision and stand alongside those who are destroying democracy. But today, we are being forced to think otherwise. I believe that his name will feature on the list of those who have murdered democracy," he added. INDIA Bloc Leaders To Meet Pawar Meanwhile, INDIA bloc leaders, including Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Mamata Banerjee, are scheduled to travel to Mumbai to meet Pawar in an attempt to convince him against his decision to support the Centre's proposed delimitation.

(With Agencies Inputs)