The battle over the proposed delimitation bill is far from over, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh indicated on Sunday with his remark, "Picture abhi baki hai, bro." As the BJP-led government continues to work towards securing the two-thirds majority needed to pass the Constitution amendment bill, the INDIA bloc is reaching out to key allies and undecided parties to prevent it from getting the required numbers.

STORY | 'Picture abhi baki hai': Cong amid oppn efforts to take on govt in Parliament "Picture abhi baki hai, bro," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday amid renewed efforts by the opposition to shore up its numbers to defeat the fresh Constitution amendment bill for delimitation being brought by the government. A delegation of top INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, is set to hold discussions with DMK chief M K Stalin in Chennai and NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday, ahead of a special sitting of Parliament, sources said. READ: https://t.co/n6SS3aQ9FV (File Photo) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 29, 2026 How The Numbers Have Shifted Since April The government’s support base has shifted quite a bit since April, and that has changed the numbers game around the proposed bill. Twenty Trinamool Congress MPs have moved to the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), 6 Shiv Sena MPs have joined the Eknath Shinde-led faction, and there is also reported support from one SAD MP and four YSR Congress MPs. The exact majority needed will depend on how many MPs are present and voting. If all 543 Lok Sabha members take part, the government will require 362 votes for a two-thirds majority. But with three seats currently vacant, the effective strength of the House is 540, which brings the required number down to 360. ALSO READ: Delimitation Bill Live: PM Modi Reiterates Resolve On Women Quota In New Video; INDIA Bloc Delegation Reaches Chennai

The latest projected tally puts the government's potential support at 359 votes, one short of the 360 needed. The projected support figure includes the NDA's 298 votes recorded in April 2026, along with additional backing from an Assam BJP MP elected in a bypoll, the Shiromani Akali Dal, a breakaway faction of the Trinamool Congress, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and three additional MPs from two parties.

The tally puts the support available before the DMK and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) at 329. The addition of 22 DMK MPs and eight MPs from the NCP (SP) faction would take the potential total to 359. However, even with these additions, the government would remain one vote below the required mark.

Congress Reaches Out To Stalin, Sharad Pawar With the numbers still uncertain, the Congress is making efforts to prevent the government from securing the support needed to pass the bill. A delegation of INDIA bloc leaders is scheduled to meet DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in Chennai and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday.

The delegation includes Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, Samajwadi Party leader Rajiv Rai, and RJD leaders Abhay Kumar Sinha and Sudhakar Singh are also part of the outreach, sources said.

ALSO READ: BJD Signals Support For Delimitation Bill In Big Boost For BJP In Rajya Sabha: 'No Objection Now' The meetings are taking place ahead of the special sitting of Parliament, as opposition parties seek to consolidate their position against the proposed legislation. The DMK and NCP (SP) are particularly important to the projected tally, as their combined strength accounts for 30 of the potential 359 votes. The Congress-led outreach is aimed at ensuring that these numbers do not translate into support for the government.