The Centre on Sunday claimed that it has a support of 371 Lok Sabha MPs to pass the delimitation-linked Constitution Amendment Bill, reported news agency, PTI, citing a senior government functionary. Now, the government has the support of more MPs than the required two-thirds of the 543-member House to pass the delimitation bill-linked women's reservation.

"We have the support of 371 Lok Sabha MPs to pass the bill," the functionary said, without disclosing the details of who all are going to support the bill, apart from the ruling NDA constituents.

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The government functionary also said the delimitation drive would increase seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) by 50 per cent, with the 33 per cent women's reservation accommodated within the expanded strength.

"The SC, ST seats will increase by 50 per cent when constitution amendment bill will be passed; women quota within that also," he aded. There will be a women's quota within the reserved SC and ST constituencies too.

The delimitation bill is exactly the same as the 1957 Act, except for the issue of women''s reservation, the functionary stated.

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"The Delimitation Bill is the need of the hour. If the bill is passed now, we can implement the women''s reservation with redrawn boundaries in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Else we will have to wait till 2034," the functionary said.