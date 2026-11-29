- Centre claims 371 Lok Sabha MPs support for delimitation bill.
- SC, ST seats to increase by 50 percent post-bill.
- Women's 33% quota included within expanded parliamentary strength.
The Centre on Sunday claimed that it has a support of 371 Lok Sabha MPs to pass the delimitation-linked Constitution Amendment Bill, reported news agency, PTI, citing a senior government functionary. Now, the government has the support of more MPs than the required two-thirds of the 543-member House to pass the delimitation bill-linked women's reservation.
"We have the support of 371 Lok Sabha MPs to pass the bill," the functionary said, without disclosing the details of who all are going to support the bill, apart from the ruling NDA constituents.
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SC, ST Seats With Women Quota To Incease By 50%: Govt
The government functionary also said the delimitation drive would increase seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) by 50 per cent, with the 33 per cent women's reservation accommodated within the expanded strength.
"The SC, ST seats will increase by 50 per cent when constitution amendment bill will be passed; women quota within that also," he aded. There will be a women's quota within the reserved SC and ST constituencies too.
The delimitation bill is exactly the same as the 1957 Act, except for the issue of women''s reservation, the functionary stated.
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"The Delimitation Bill is the need of the hour. If the bill is passed now, we can implement the women''s reservation with redrawn boundaries in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Else we will have to wait till 2034," the functionary said.
Delimitation Commission
According to the proposed bill, the Delimitation Commission will comprise a chairman, who has to be a Supreme Court Judge or a retired apex court judge, appointed by the central government.
The Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner will be a member, who will be nominated by the CEC. For respective states, the state election commissioner of that state will also be a member of the Delimitation Commission.
5 MPs And 5 MLAs To Be Member Of Delimitation Panel
Five Lok Sabha MPs and five MLAs of the respective states will also be associate members of the Commission. The MPs will be nominated by the Lok Sabha Speaker on the basis of the strength of each political party in that state. Similarly, the state assembly speaker will nominate five MLAs on the basis of party positions in that state.
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The government functionary said the report of the Delimitation Commission will be tabled in Parliament, which can be modified or even rejected by the House.
Earlier, the Constitution Amendment Bill to implement reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of seats of the Lok Sabha was defeated in April in the Lower House. While 298 members voted in support of the Bill, 230 MPs voted against it.
According to the Constitution Amendment Bill, Lok Sabha seats were to be increased to a maximum of 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. Seats were also to be increased in states and Union Territory assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.
(With PTI inputs)