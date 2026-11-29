Delimitation Bill: In a dramatic move to persuade DMK chief MK Stalin to change his stance of supporting the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill, a delegation of INDIA bloc led by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and other rushed to the former Tamil Nadu chief minister's residence in Chennai, on Sunday.

Congress President Shri @kharge, CPP Chairperson Smt. @SoniaGandhi ji and LoP Shri @RahulGandhi, along with other INDIA Bloc leaders, met former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister & DMK President Shri @mkstalin to seek his support in opposing the proposed Delimitation Bill. 📍 Chennai, Tamil Nadu — Congress (@INCIndia) November 29, 2026 Stalin showed warmth while receiving his former allies at his home. The video from his residence shows that Stalin has hugged Rahul Gandhi, who calls DMK chief "a brother". Stalin was also seen greeting Sonia Gandhi. This was perhaps a rare visit of Sonia Gandhi to former ally's home for a political objective. Yet, the meeting created nice optics but failed to yield the expected results for Congress. कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री @kharge, CPP चेयरपर्सन श्रीमती @SoniaGandhi जी और नेता विपक्ष श्री @RahulGandhi के साथ INDIA गठबंधन के नेताओं ने तमिलनाडु के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और DMK अध्यक्ष श्री @mkstalin से मुलाकात की और Delimitation Bill के विरोध में उनका समर्थन मांगा। 📍 चेन्नई, तमिलनाडु — Congress (@INCIndia) November 29, 2026 Stalin, after the meeting, made it clear that his party will support the Centre's Delimitation bill, as there was "no other option" and that the party put Tamil Nadu first. He asserted that the party's stance on the Delimitation Bill remains unchanged. ALSO READ: Delimitation: DMK To Back Bill As Sonia And Rahul Fail To Convince Stalin; PM Modi Meets BJP MPs Ahead Of LS Test

Stalin Explains DMK's Stance After Meeting With INDIA Bloc Leaders Stalin said there was absolutely no room for making an emotional or impulsive decision on the delimitation. "From Anna to Stalin, we have fought for state rights, and we will emerge victorious in that struggle. With leaders from across India having come here, our position remains the same, in the past, in the present, and forever. Tamil Nadu comes first," he emphasised.

ALSO READ: Centre Claims Support Of 371 MPs In Lok Sabha; SC, ST Representation To Rise 50% With Women's Quota Post-Delimitation According to Stalin, the delimitation exercise scheduled for 2027 will put the southern states at a disadvantage and if the proposed Bill is defeated, they would lose even the minimum safeguards available to Tamil Nadu. Chennai, Tamil Nadu | After meeting Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other INDIA bloc leaders, DMK President MK Stalin says the party's stance on the Delimitation Bill remains unchanged "If the proposed Bill is defeated, we will lose even the minimum safeguards available to Tamil Nadu... Under these circumstances, there is no alternative but to support this Bill. The delimitation exercise scheduled for 2027 will put the southern states at a disadvantage... With leaders from across India having come here, our position remains the same, in the past, in the present, and forever. Tamil Nadu comes first." — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2026 "Under these circumstances, there is no alternative but to support this Bill. With leaders from across India having come here, our position remains the same, in the past, in the present, and forever. Tamil Nadu comes first," he added. "If delimitation is carried out on the basis of the 1971 Census, Tamil Nadu will be adversely affected; the southern states as a whole will be affected. For political parties from the southern states in particular, this is a battle for survival. Using the strength we have in Parliament, we have safeguarded Tamil Nadu's political future for the next 25 years," Stalin said.

DMK Left INDIA Bloc After Congress Backs TVK The DMK was a key member of the INDIA bloc but after Tamil Nadu elections the scenario was changed. The DMK alleged Congress of backstabbing as it supported to actor Vijay-led TVK. Now, DMK with 22 MPs will give a big boost to the NDA government in passing the Constitutional (Amendment) Bill to implement reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of seats of the Lok Sabha.



Earlier in April, the Constitution Amendment Bill was defeated in the Lower House. While 298 members voted in support of the Bill, 230 MPs voted against it. Out of 528 members who voted, the Bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.

What Is The Constitution Amendment Bill? According to the Constitution Amendment Bill, Lok Sabha seats were to be increased to a maximum of 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. Seats were also to be increased in states and Union Territory assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.

(With agencies inputs )