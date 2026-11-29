Delimitation Bill: Congress MP K Sudhakaran was discharged from a hospital in Dubai on Sunday evening after his family alleged a delay in his release ahead of Monday's special Parliament session on the delimitation bill. Speaking to news agency PTI, party leaders said he is scheduled to board a flight from Dubai at 9:30 PM on Sunday and reach New Delhi on Monday morning to join the Congress-led INDIA bloc, as the AICC has urged every MP to be present when the bill comes up in Parliament.

ALSO READ: Delimitation Bill: 20 NCPI MPs Likely To Vote Despite TMC's Objection Plea To Lok Sabha Speaker Family Alleges Delay Ahead Of Special Parliament Session Earlier on Sunday, Sudhakaran's son, Sanjog Sudhakaran, said that doctors had initially advised 48 hours of observation when his father was admitted on November 27 and had indicated he could be discharged on Sunday.

Sanjog added that he had already informed senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala and K C Venugopal of the return plan and sent a WhatsApp message to Rahul Gandhi from his father's phone. What Happened According to Sanjog, the family had originally planned to travel to the US, but after landing in Abu Dhabi from Kannur, they learned of the notification on the delimitation bill and decided to return to India. Ahead of their planned return on the evening of November 27, Sudhakaran experienced discomfort. Because he has a neurological problem and was due to travel, the family decided to consult a doctor at the hospital in Dubai, which also specialises in neurological treatment. However, the consultation was subsequently converted into an admission, Sanjog said.

Raising doubts over the timing, Sanjog said, "We suspect whether the delay is intentional. The doctor's opinion is final, but we also have doubts whether a fabricated medical opinion could be given." Later on Sunday afternoon, hospital authorities allowed Sanjog to meet his father in the ICU. Speaking to reporters afterwards, Sanjog said his father had some memory-related issues, which had become relatively severe. "Apart from that, there were no other apparent problems," he said, adding that the hospital had cited internal complications and seizures. ALSO READ: Delimitation Bill Live: INDIA Bloc Leaders Arrive In Mumbai To Meet Sharad Pawar After Talks With Stalin Fail He added that Sudhakaran had been moved to the ICU after a seizure and that doctors warned another seizure could occur during travel. Discharge Against Medical Advice Sanjog said the family sought discharge against medical advice and accepted responsibility for the risks involved. Their plan, he said, is to shift Sudhakaran to another hospital in Dubai for a medical evaluation before travelling to New Delhi. (With Inputs From PTI)