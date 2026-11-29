Delimitation Bill: Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha leader Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday wrote a letter to Speaker Om Birla not to allow 20 MPs who have purportedly merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) to participate in voting during the upcoming Parliament sittings on November 30, citing their disqualification proceedings remain pending. However, NCPI MP Bapi Haldar confirmed that all 20 MPs have reached Delhi and will attend Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday.

VIDEO | Delhi: Ahead of the special Parliament session, NCPI MP Bapi Haldar says, "All 20 NCPI MPs will join meeting." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/0hbcoM7dl7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 29, 2026 News18, citing sources, reported that the 20 MPs will be allowed to vote in Parliament, where the government will table the revised Constitutional (Amendment) Bill linked to delimitation and implementation of reservation for women in legislatures in 2029. ALSO READ: Rohit Pawar Writes To Supriya Sule, Calls Support For Delimitation Bill A 'Betrayal' Of NCP-SP Ideology

TMC Issues Three-Line Whip To All Its Lok Sabha MP The development comes a day after the TMC issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs, asking them to remain present in the House "without fail" from November 30 to December 4 and support the party's stand.

NCPI MPs Extend Their Supports To Govt On AITC's three-line whip for all Lok Sabha MPs, NCPI MP Satabdi Roy said, "The party issuing the whip must have a name and symbol. Are they even logically and legally eligible to issue any such whip? We are supporting the bill."

#WATCH | Delhi: On AITC's three-line whip for all Lok Sabha MPs, Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) MP Satabdi Roy says, "The party issuing the whip must have a name and symbol. Are they even logically and legally eligible to issue any such whip? We are supporting the bill." — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2026 Another NCPI MP June Maliah reaffirmed her support to the bill. "We are definitely supporting it; that is our stand on this bill, and why shouldn't we support it? In this bill that is going to be passed, 33% women's reservation is coming to Parliament, where women will get the opportunity to participate, and with the 50% increase in seats, I believe it will be an inclusive representation of democracy." ALSO READ: Delimitation Bill: Why Even Rahul-Stalin Hug, Sonia Gandhi's Chennai Visit Couldn't Change DMK Chief's Mind

Earlier in the day, Abhishek Banerjee urged the Lok Sabha Speaker not to allow 20 MPs who have deserted his party to participate in voting. "The 20 Members concerned should not be permitted to participate in the voting during the Special Session, as their disqualification proceedings remain pending and no final determination has been made," his letter read.

"Permitting them to vote would prejudice the pending proceedings," he added. Banerjee also sought an urgent review of the separate seating arrangements provided to the 20 MPs, pointing out that they had been elected to the Lok Sabha on the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) ticket.

TMC Parliamentary Party Leader in Lok Sabha, Abhishek Banerjee, writes to Speaker Om Birla. Writes that the 20 AITC MPs who moved to NCPI should not be permitted to vote during the upcoming Parliament sittings as disqualification petitions against them remain pending. Also seeks an urgent review of their separate seating arrangements in the House. — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2026 In the letter, he said those MPs had claimed to have merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and "have consequently been provided separate seating arrangements in the House." "Disqualification petitions concerning all twenty Members were submitted on 19 June 2026 and remain pending," Banerjee said in the letter.

The government is set to introduce three bills in the Lok Sabha on November 30 -- the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026. (With PTI Inputs)