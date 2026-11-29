Delimitation Bill: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Sunday wrote a letter to his aunt and working party president Supriya Sule, urging her to oppose the Delimitation Bill, saying backing it would amount to betraying the party's ideology and the legacy of its founder Sharad Pawar.

The letter came hours before the crucial special session of the Lok Sabha to take up the Constitution Amendment Bill, which will increase Lower House seats to a maximum of 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.

"Supporting this Bill would amount to betraying our own ideology. Lakhs of party workers share the opposition to the proposed legislation," Rohit Pawar said in the letter.

Amid the decision of the NCP (SP) to support the proposed delimitation Bill, Rohit Pawar, in his letter, invoked the principles of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Dr BR Ambedkar, as well as the progressive and democratic ideology of late Yashwantrao Chavan, which the MLA said were being followed by Sharad Pawar for six decades.

In the letter addressed to Sule as a "citizen and self-respecting worker", the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA said there is widespread resentment among party workers against the Bill.

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Rohit Pawar Invokes Sharad Pawar's Health

Invoking Sharat Pawar's health, the NCP-SP MLA asserted that decisions taken when the party founder was unwell should not undermine his lifelong commitment to these principles.

The MLA urged his party colleagues not to succumb to pressure and betray the Constitution. He also asked party MPs and MLAs to make their stand clear publicly.

The letter further alleged that BJP sympathisers within the party were pushing the move while using Sule''s face, thereby damaging her political image.

"Some power-hungry people within the party may be pushed by frustration and lure for money and power to support the bill. Sentiments of party workers, office-bearers and voters should be given as much importance as the views of elected representatives while taking major decisions," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)