Ayodhya marked the 10th edition of Deepotsav on Saturday, November 7, with more than 30 lakh earthen lamps illuminating Ram Ki Paidi and 55 other ghats along the banks of the Saryu River. The grand celebrations transformed the temple town into a sea of lights on the eve of Diwali.

The celebrations featured a series of religious and cultural events, with Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attending the festival. #WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya celebrates the grand 10th Deepotsav 2026, as the sacred ghats are illuminated with thousands of diyas. More than 30 lakh earthen lamps are set to illuminate 56 ghats along the banks of the Saryu River. A spectacular display of devotion, tradition and cultural heritage, showcasing the timeless spiritual splendour of Shri Ayodhya Dham. — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2026 A key highlight was the symbolic return of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. They arrived in a helicopter representing the Pushpak Vimana and were welcomed near Ram Katha Park. Flower Shower with helicopter. (Image: Jagran)

CM Yogi, along with Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and other public representatives, pulled the chariot carrying the deities towards the Ram Darbar stage. The Vice-President, Governor and Chief Minister then performed the aarti and coronation rituals of Lord Ram amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

CM Yogi pulling Lord Ram Chariot. (Image: Jagran) 2,100 Drones To Recreate Ramayana Scenes The 2026 Deepotsav celebrations also featured a drone show involving 2,100 indigenous drones, which were used to depict scenes from the Ramayana in the sky. Laser displays and other performances formed part of the evening's programme.

Glimpse of Pushpak Vimana at Up Tourism's drone show. (Image: Jagran) The festival also featured 21 tableaux based on episodes from the Ramayana, Ayodhya's heritage and development. A 151-year-old Ramlila tradition from Sahibganj was staged for the first time as part of the celebrations. Devotees gathered to watch Rampath procession. (Image: Jagran) The 10th edition of Deepotsav brought together religious ceremonies, cultural performances and large-scale light displays, with the illumination of 56 ghats along the Saryu remaining the central attraction.