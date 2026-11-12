With thousands of people travelling from Delhi to Bihar for Chhath Puja, the two state governments have launched a joint bus service to make the festive journey more affordable. A total of 77 buses are being operated in the initial phase, with passengers receiving fare reductions of Rs 134 to Rs 1,028 depending on the route and category of service.

The buses connect Delhi with five divisions of Bihar: Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnia, Gaya and Darbhanga. The initiative is aimed at providing safe and economical travel to people from Bihar living in the national capital who wish to return home for the festival.

ALSO READ: Bhojpuri Chhath Songs At Mumbai Railway Stations Trigger Political Row; Shiv Sena, Congress React Muzaffarpur Gets Largest Share Of Buses Muzaffarpur has been allocated the highest number of services, with 36 buses operating on the route. Patna has 13 buses, while Purnia has 12, Gaya has 10, and Darbhanga has six. Passengers can choose from non-AC seater, non-AC sleeper, AC seater and AC sleeper services. The fare reductions are particularly significant on the Delhi-Patna route. A non-AC seater ticket, which earlier cost Rs 1,615, is now available for Rs 1,221. Similarly, the fare for an AC seater has been reduced from Rs 1,980 to Rs 1,361.

Delhi-Bihar Bus Network May Expand To 18 Routes The existing service is one aspect of a larger strategy to bolster interstate bus links to Bihar from Delhi. As per a proposed reciprocal transport agreement, buses will run on 18 routes to well-known locations such as Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Purnia, Araria and Kishanganj.

The proposal for the stated routes in each state is giving out 12 permits. It lays down plans for installing GPS-based vehicle tracking systems and mandatory emergency buttons on buses. ALSO READ: Chhath Marred By Railway Delays As Tejas, Amrit Bharat Among Several Trains Hit, Heavy Congestion At Patna Junction Services To Be Reviewed Based On Passenger Demand Delhi Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said the initiative aims to ensure safe and affordable travel for lakhs of people from Bihar residing in Delhi. He added that the bus services would be reviewed regularly and expanded according to passenger demand.