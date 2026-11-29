In a bizarre incident, a passenger travelling from Bengaluru to Belagavi was stunned to discover a metal bolt inside a vada served as a complimentary meal in the Vande Bharat Express on Friday. The passenger identified as Samarth Kodial shared the incident on X, and demanded immediate action from the Indian Railways and its catering partner, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Cooperation.

A large bolt found in Vada in the Vande Bharath meal while travelling from Bengaluru to Belagavi today. This is a huge lapse in food quality. Please look into this matter @RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva @RailMadad @IRCTCofficial @railcomplaint #IndianRailways #VandeBharat https://t.co/VQxoUhtXIv — samarth kodial (@SamKodial) November 27, 2026 Sharing the post on social media, the passenger showed the vada broken into two pieces on his plate, with a large bolt placed beside it. He also recorded the surroundings, establishing that he was travelling aboard a Vande Bharat train when the incident occurred. Calling it a serious lapse in food quality, Kodial wrote, "A large bolt found in Vada in the Vande Bharath meal while travelling from Bengaluru to Belagavi today. This is a huge lapse in food quality. Please look into this matter."

ALSO READ: IRCTC News: Good Quality Food To Be Available At Platforms As Railways Board Upgrades Catering Policy IRCTC Responds Responding to the post, IRCTC said that it regretted the inconvenience caused and confirmed that action had been taken against the concerned service provider. Officials concerned were directed to carry out a thorough inspection of the kitchen unit. IRCTC also instructed them to ensure that all equipment was properly checked before food preparation resumed. The response did not specify the nature of the punitive action or identify the external catering service provider.

ALSO READ: IRCTC Food Service: Corporation To Serve Durga Puja Special Food On Trains, Railways Identifies 50 Trains For Service: Details Incident Draws Criticism The incident also invited criticism from the netizens. Several users questioned how such a dangerous object could be in a food item. One user sarcastically called it an "iron supplement" and questioned when food served on Indian trains would meet international standards.

Another person argued that the Indian Railway passengers continued to receive poor-quality food regardless of how much they paid, suggesting that only the packaging differed. Some raised questions about the absence of metal detectors at the kitchen facility and asked why such checks had not been in place to prevent the incident.